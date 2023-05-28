Business
Social Security, Medicare, and Stocks: How a Debt Ceiling Crisis Could Affect You
If the White House and House Republicans fail to raise the debt ceiling and the United States defaults on its national debt for the first time ever, the economic consequences for Americans will be wide-ranging and long-lasting.
Social Security checks could be suspended, government wages and contracts could be frozen, Medicare reimbursements to doctors and hospitals could be suspended, stock and bond markets would almost certainly plunge, and funding levels for basic private purchases could skyrocket.
The good news is that aside from the gun at the temple of the US economy, its underlying health is pretty good. Employment levels have refused to budge from near record highs and US consumers continue to spend money on the things they want to buy.
Wage increases during the pandemic have largely been absorbed by inflation, but the high turnover in the labor market has given employees a degree of freedom and independence from their employers. Corporate earnings are still well above historic levels.
Inflation has also fallen fairly steadily: Egg prices were down to $3.27 on average in April, and the gasoline prices fell to $3.57 a gallon from $4.60 a year ago, from a record high of $5.01 in April of last year.
But this solid bill of health could be replaced by an unhealthy prognosis in the event of a default, especially if the economy enters a recession in the second half of the year.
Here’s how to prepare household finances for the very first default in the United States.
Save extra money in case benefit checks don’t arrive
If you’re one of the 67 million Americans who receive a Social Security check each month or one of the 86 million Americans enrolled in Medicaid, a government default could mean that a payment you’re expecting won’t go through. will not happen.
Personal finance experts often recommend maintaining an emergency buffer fund, but the extra cash available could be especially helpful if a check for groceries or medicine doesn’t arrive in the mail.
A buffer fund should contain a few hundred dollars if possible, experts say.
“I don’t know if it will be the first day [after default] or the first week or the first month, but at some point, [the government] will not have the money to pay Social Security benefits. They also won’t have the money to pay doctors and hospitals for Medicare reimbursement,” said Howard Gleckman, federal tax and revenue expert at the Urban-Brookings Center for Tax Policy in an interview.
“It’s the federal government, so people don’t usually think that way, but if you’re writing checks, there has to be money to pay the bill. Otherwise, that check will literally bounce,” he said.
People who work with retirees, who make up the vast majority of people on Social Security, say the checks that may not arrive are of serious concern.
“There is huge concern about this,” David Briseño, who manages La Casa Family Health Center retirement homes in Clovis and Portales, New Mexico, told The Hill in an interview.
“These seniors already have a fixed income, they are already in difficulty. For many of them, there is a problem of food insufficiency at home. Having to decide if they’re going to pay the electric bill or if they’re going to get food or if they’re going to get prescription drugs – there are those concerns,” he said.
“If that funding is cut, it makes the situation even worse,” he added.
Don’t worry too much about the stock market
From the dot-com crash of the early 2000s to the global financial crisis of 2008, the stock market has always rebounded from financial shocks. More recently, stocks have come back strong following the economic shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic in one of the most successful rallies on record.
Unless you’re a technical trader or a professional investor who speculates on short-term fluctuations in financial markets, it’s best not to try to profit from volatility, experts say.
Hold on to your assets, spread your investments across various sectors, and wait for things to calm down.
“We watch this debt ceiling debate play out every couple of years, and it always results in the same drama, the same volatility,” senior asset management analyst Seema Shaw wrote in an article. rating Friday.
“Investors would be best served by having a broad toolkit that is well-diversified across strategies, products and industries,” Shaw wrote.
Think carefully about big purchases
Consumers might be wondering now if it’s a good time to make a big purchase, like a car or a house.
Generally speaking, every household is in the best position to assess the state of their finances, Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, told The Hill.
“At the moment they see a high level of risk that things will go wrong, but it could be resolved quickly. And so, if anyone has a great sense of concern, I would just say consider postponing a decision, Hamrick said.
Hamrick added that he would also advise consumers not to lose any sleep over this as all parties are working to resolve the issue.
“And if that is resolved, it will be a major source of uncertainty that will be eradicated. And then we will just go back to the other sources of uncertainty that we have faced, ”he said.
Lock in a lower mortgage rate
Housing is already unaffordable for many amid persistently high prices and stubborn mortgage rates.
A debt default could freeze housing market activity as mortgage rates rise above last year’s peak.
This would exclude both buyers and sellers from the market. Sellers may be reluctant to give up their low pandemic-era mortgage rates, while projected rates would keep buyers on the sidelines.
In the meantime, buyers could consider locking in a rate sooner rather than later as a prolonged fight against the debt ceiling, with no defaults, could lead to lower mortgage rates, the UK economist told The Hill. Redfin chief, Daryl Fairweather.
“That’s because a long debt fight would increase the risk of a recession. In the event of an actual default, interest rates would likely rise,” she said. “That’s because investors would doubt the ability of the U.S. government and banks to repay their debt.”
“Given that rates could fall and then rise, I would advise borrowers to lock in a rate now, but have an option to float down, so you can take advantage of a scenario where rates fall but be protected against rising rates,” she concluded.
Manage expenses and credit
Economic uncertainty could cause consumers to save a little more each week and assess their own debt.
One way to manage personal cash flow for the less stock-savvy consumer could be through a high-yield savings account with an interest rate of 3% or more, Bankrate’s Hamrick said.
These are very liquid and many do not require minimum quantities.
“That’s one consequence, and perhaps a rare one, that’s beneficial in the environment of high and rising interest rates,” he said.
“We’ve been really hammering the table for a while now that people are paying attention to the high rates when it comes to borrowing. But they should also pay attention to high rates when it comes to return on savings and that’s something that’s having a moment right now,” Hamrick said.
A debt crisis could tighten credit conditions and lead to higher rates, fewer options and more expensive borrowing for those on the margins, Hamrick said.
But for those with credit card debt, it’s always a good idea to pay off the debt, although consumers may benefit from balancing credit debt with other debt goals. saving.
“Paying off the most expensive debt is the most optimal solution, because it is obviously a higher cost. Credit card debt would tend to be at the top of that hierarchy,” he continued. “It must be balanced with the appropriate, sometimes competing, goals that must co-exist, i.e. saving for emergencies and saving for retirement.”
