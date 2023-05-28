Is Celsius Stock the next energy monster?

If I asked you to name the best performing stock since 2000, I doubt you would get the answer. More than 1000 times more since the beginning of the millennium, monster drink – maker of popular energy drinks – is a stock that few are likely to mention. With a strong brand, growing opportunities and fantastic margins, it has steadily increased its revenue and profits over the past 20 years and currently dominates the energy drink market.

But now there’s a new kid on the block in energy drinks, and it’s growing fast. The company is called Celsius Fund (CELH -2.07%), maker of Celsius energy drinks, whose stock has increased 30 times over the past five years. Can this fast-growing brand become the next big energy drink stock, on par with Monster Beverage? Let’s investigate.

1st Quarter Profits: More Stunning Results

Celsius is a health-focused energy drink brand. It positions itself as a drink with healthier ingredients, sugar-free, rich in vitamins and clinically proven to help you burn fat (I’ll let you analyze the clinical studies yourself). This positions the brand well for consumers against traditional vendors like Monster and Red Bull, whose offerings contain a lot of artificial ingredients and sugar.

In the first quarter of 2023, this strategy continued to work like a charm. Celsius’s revenue grew 95% year-over-year to $260 million, far outpacing growth in the overall energy drink market. Margins are also growing on a large scale, with gross margins rising to 43.8% in the quarter from 40.4% a year earlier.

Celsius isn’t very profitable right now as it invests a ton in sales and marketing, but the company still generated a positive net profit of $34.4 million during the period. As long as it continues to increase sales at such a rapid rate, investors shouldn’t complain about minimal net income generation. Net profits will eventually come as the business matures.

In the long run, the growth might look even more impressive. In the first quarter of 2017, Celsius only generated $6 million in sales, meaning it grew its revenue more than 40x in just six years. This is stunning growth that shows just how much the health-conscious beverage brand is resonating with consumers.

PepsiCo’s distribution partnership is a game-changer

To accelerate its growth plans, Celsius made a huge announcement towards the end of 2022. The company joins PepsiCodistribution network, which will bring it to even more stores in North America and help it easily expand the brand internationally.

Why is Pepsi doing this? Because it invested $550 million in Celsius in exchange for preferred stock that pays a 5% annual dividend. In future years, PepsiCo will be able to exchange those preferred shares for Celsius common stock, which would give it an 8.5% stake in the company, assuming there is no further stock dilution.

It looks like a win for both companies. Celsius can accelerate its international growth plans, while Pepsi receives a dividend on its preferred stock each year and can participate in the upside if Celsius’ business continues to grow through the common stock conversion. Investors should watch international revenue growth over the next three to five years to see if this deal with Pepsi is a success.

Valuation got ahead of itself

There’s a ton to love about Celsius’ business. It has a good track record of growth, it has expanded its margins, and it now has a competitive edge over other health-conscious brands through its partnership with PepsiCo. Higher revenues and profits seem very likely in the years to come.

CELH turnover (TTM) given by Y-Charts

But you can never rule out valuation when discussing a stock, and there’s a lot to be desired when it comes to Celsius. The shares are currently trading at a market capitalization of $10.1 billion, compared to just $331 million in gross profit over the past 12 months. This gives the stock a price-to-gross earnings (P/GP) ratio of around 30. Even if gross profit triples over the next three years, the stock will still trade at a much higher P/GP than average action, which is usually between 5 and 10.

Long story short, Celsius shares are currently trading at an extreme premium and are likely overvalued. If you still love the company and want to own some stock someday, the right thing to do is to keep the stock on your watchlist and be ready to buy some stock if it ever drops significantly. Buying stocks at these high prices carries a lot of risk and is probably a reckless move right now, no matter how fast the company is growing.