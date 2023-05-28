Business
Is the London Stock Exchange in danger?
Image source: Getty Images
THE London Stock Exchange (LSE) finds its origins in the cafes of the capital of the seventeenth century. This makes it one of the oldest stock markets in the world.
Unfortunately, some investors believe that the current LSE is just as outdated. Indeed, “old economy” banks and commodities-related stocks are strongly represented, while tech companies make up just 1% of the total. FTSE100market capitalization.
As a result, UK stocks are generally cheap, prompting companies to list overseas. This naturally caused a lot of public concern about the future of the London stock market.
Falling numbers
In 2003 there were over 2,000 businesses in the main London market. Today we are looking at half that number. And the United Kingdom now holds only 4% of world market shares, a drop of more than 50% in 25 years.
This is an alarming drop, even though the United States also has fewer publicly traded companies than before. It’s just that many tech companies have grown to huge proportions there, meaning that the US now accounts for around 60% of the total value of the global stock market.
Lately however, there have been notable defections from the LSE. Building Materials Giant HRC announced plans to move its main Wall Street listing from London, while the betting firm Flutter Entertainment follows the movement.
Additionally, Cambridge-based chip designer Arm Holdings has chosen a US-only listing (for now), dealing a blow to the LSE.
IPO project
The problem is compounded by the complete drying up of initial public offerings (IPOs). Cash raised through new listings in London fell more than 80% in the first quarter of this year compared to last year.
However, this is not specific to the UK. When investor sentiment deteriorates, companies are slow to go public around the world. This dearth of IPOs is therefore neither new nor shocking.
In 2009, following the financial crisis, only five companies debuted in the main London market. It was the least since 1987. But the IPO market has fully recovered and I expect it to do so again.
Not always greener
In most specific cases, I think it makes perfect sense to register abroad. For example, building materials company CRH makes most of its profits in the United States, where construction is booming.
Meanwhile, many US states have liberalized their sports betting laws, providing Flutter with a huge opportunity.
However, some cases don’t make sense to me. Take the UK used car retailer Cazoo For example. It is listed in the United States in 2021, raising around $1 billion, although there are no operations there.
At the time, its founder said:The UK is an amazing place to start a business, but… US investors understand business better [which are] invest in the short term for future growth“.
Fair enough.
But how have these US investors treated unprofitable Cazoo stocks since? Oh, it’s currently down 99.36%.
So maybe the grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the pond.
Feedback
The LSE is still much larger than most other stock markets and contains world-class companies such as Astra Zeneca, ShellAnd Diageo.
If I was unable to generate decent returns in the UK, I would worry. But almost every stock I own has increased its dividend in recent months.
So for me, the LSE remains heaven for income seekers and I don’t think it’s in any danger.
