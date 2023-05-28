388) One of Asia’s Largest Stock Exchanges







If investors think of stock exchanges, we might naturally look to the major US exchanges, like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or the tech-focused Nasdaq.

However, in Asia we have a huge stock exchange operator which itself has been a listed company and has been successful for decades Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) (HKEX: 388). The company is Hong Kong’s sole stock exchange operator, with the value of all listed companies amounting to nearly HK$40 trillion (US$5 trillion).

As a result, it is one of the top 10 stock markets (by market size) in the world. So, how to better understand HKEX, its history and its business? Let’s dig to find out.

HKEX listings at the turn of the millennium

As a publicly traded stock trader, HKEX only came into existence in 2000 when it was listed on its own stock exchange as a listed company. The current modern HKEX was the culmination of a combination of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange and three clearing houses.

HKEX shares went public in June 2000 and its price ended the year at around HK$18 per share. Today, HKEX shares are changing hands for around HK$316 each, which isn’t a bad return if you’ve held it for around 23 years.





Surfing on China’s growth

There is no doubt that HKEX benefited massively from the wave of Chinese listings that took place in Hong Kong after the 1997 retrocession.

Many large state-owned enterprises (SOEs), such as banks and oil giants, floated their shares in Hong Kong as China’s rapid economic growth and global commodity boom led to blockbuster stock sales.

Since then, however, HKEX has managed to expand into other areas of business to become one of Asia’s leading exchange operators. An example was linking the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to the mainland China stock exchanges of Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Thanks to the Hong Kong-Shanghai and Hong Kong-Shenzhen Stock Connect programs, launched in 2014 and 2016 respectively, the operator has benefited from being the link between international investors and Chinese stock exchanges.

In 2012, HKEX also acquired the London Metals Exchange (LME), the world’s first metals exchange dating back to 1877.

How do exchanges like the HKEX make money?

As a stock trader, much of his business is naturally driven by market flows and trading activity. As a result, its trading income tends to be cyclical and therefore its profits are lumpy (see below).

Source: HKEX Q1 2023 Results Presentation

However, in its latest Q1 2023 results, investors might be surprised to learn that its net investment income (NII) saw a huge jump due to rising interest rates.

This is because the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the US dollar, which means that Hong Kong effectively imports US monetary policy and must align with where the US Fed decides to anchor interest rates.

As a result, with many funds lent on margin, the interest earned on them skyrocketed in the first quarter of 2023 (see below).

Source: HKEX Q1 2023 Results Presentation

Across its businesses, it has various revenue lines such as Cash and Clearing, Derivatives, Commodities, Data and Connectivity.

Recent Trade Outlook for HKEX

While HKEX saw a drop in average daily turnover in the Hong Kong stock market, which stood at HK$127.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023, a 13% year-on-year decline. The other was partially offset by the total average daily volume of derivatives contracts (ADV) of 1.4 million contracts, which was up 6% year-on-year.

The company said the Stock and Bond Connect programs with mainland China continued to perform well.

One area of ​​focus recently has been to make exchange-traded funds (ETFs) eligible for Stock Connect since July 2022.

HKEX has three main strategic business objectives which they describe as; 1) Connecting China and the World2) Connecting Capital to Opportunity and 3) Connecting today with tomorrow.

In China, business opportunities are evident, with Connect programs and the growth of China-related products.

In terms of connection capital, the exchange aims to develop its customer ecosystem and improve its market structure by further enhancing the attractiveness of the primary market.

Finally, with the last pillar, HKEX has a strong affinity for harnessing data and building better digital infrastructure. Recent developments in the first quarter of 2023 included the launch of a Bitcoin futures ETF and two ESG ETFs.

Gateway to Chinese markets

Over the past decades, HKEX has served as the primary gateway for stock market investors to access the vast opportunities China offers. Going forward, this role is not expected to change much given the number of Chinese companies seeking to be listed on the HKEX.

Additionally, with rising geopolitical tensions with the United States, Chinese companies now prefer to list closer to home. Naturally, HKEX will be a big beneficiary of this trend and could be on investor watch lists for those of us who want exposure to the burgeoning growth of Asian capital markets.

Read also : Understanding the Hang Seng TECH Index A collection of China’s biggest tech stocks

