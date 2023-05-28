Business
388) One of Asia’s Largest Stock Exchanges
If investors think of stock exchanges, we might naturally look to the major US exchanges, like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or the tech-focused Nasdaq.
However, in Asia we have a huge stock exchange operator which itself has been a listed company and has been successful for decades Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) (HKEX: 388). The company is Hong Kong’s sole stock exchange operator, with the value of all listed companies amounting to nearly HK$40 trillion (US$5 trillion).
As a result, it is one of the top 10 stock markets (by market size) in the world. So, how to better understand HKEX, its history and its business? Let’s dig to find out.
HKEX listings at the turn of the millennium
As a publicly traded stock trader, HKEX only came into existence in 2000 when it was listed on its own stock exchange as a listed company. The current modern HKEX was the culmination of a combination of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange and three clearing houses.
HKEX shares went public in June 2000 and its price ended the year at around HK$18 per share. Today, HKEX shares are changing hands for around HK$316 each, which isn’t a bad return if you’ve held it for around 23 years.
Surfing on China’s growth
There is no doubt that HKEX benefited massively from the wave of Chinese listings that took place in Hong Kong after the 1997 retrocession.
Many large state-owned enterprises (SOEs), such as banks and oil giants, floated their shares in Hong Kong as China’s rapid economic growth and global commodity boom led to blockbuster stock sales.
Since then, however, HKEX has managed to expand into other areas of business to become one of Asia’s leading exchange operators. An example was linking the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to the mainland China stock exchanges of Shenzhen and Shanghai.
Thanks to the Hong Kong-Shanghai and Hong Kong-Shenzhen Stock Connect programs, launched in 2014 and 2016 respectively, the operator has benefited from being the link between international investors and Chinese stock exchanges.
In 2012, HKEX also acquired the London Metals Exchange (LME), the world’s first metals exchange dating back to 1877.
How do exchanges like the HKEX make money?
As a stock trader, much of his business is naturally driven by market flows and trading activity. As a result, its trading income tends to be cyclical and therefore its profits are lumpy (see below).
Source: HKEX Q1 2023 Results Presentation
However, in its latest Q1 2023 results, investors might be surprised to learn that its net investment income (NII) saw a huge jump due to rising interest rates.
This is because the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the US dollar, which means that Hong Kong effectively imports US monetary policy and must align with where the US Fed decides to anchor interest rates.
As a result, with many funds lent on margin, the interest earned on them skyrocketed in the first quarter of 2023 (see below).
Source: HKEX Q1 2023 Results Presentation
Across its businesses, it has various revenue lines such as Cash and Clearing, Derivatives, Commodities, Data and Connectivity.
Recent Trade Outlook for HKEX
While HKEX saw a drop in average daily turnover in the Hong Kong stock market, which stood at HK$127.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023, a 13% year-on-year decline. The other was partially offset by the total average daily volume of derivatives contracts (ADV) of 1.4 million contracts, which was up 6% year-on-year.
The company said the Stock and Bond Connect programs with mainland China continued to perform well.
One area of focus recently has been to make exchange-traded funds (ETFs) eligible for Stock Connect since July 2022.
HKEX has three main strategic business objectives which they describe as; 1) Connecting China and the World2) Connecting Capital to Opportunity and 3) Connecting today with tomorrow.
In China, business opportunities are evident, with Connect programs and the growth of China-related products.
In terms of connection capital, the exchange aims to develop its customer ecosystem and improve its market structure by further enhancing the attractiveness of the primary market.
Finally, with the last pillar, HKEX has a strong affinity for harnessing data and building better digital infrastructure. Recent developments in the first quarter of 2023 included the launch of a Bitcoin futures ETF and two ESG ETFs.
Gateway to Chinese markets
Over the past decades, HKEX has served as the primary gateway for stock market investors to access the vast opportunities China offers. Going forward, this role is not expected to change much given the number of Chinese companies seeking to be listed on the HKEX.
Additionally, with rising geopolitical tensions with the United States, Chinese companies now prefer to list closer to home. Naturally, HKEX will be a big beneficiary of this trend and could be on investor watch lists for those of us who want exposure to the burgeoning growth of Asian capital markets.
Read also : Understanding the Hang Seng TECH Index A collection of China’s biggest tech stocks
Advertiser’s message
Looking to gain exposure to Hong Kong stocks here on SGX?
You can do this through Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs) which allow you to gain leveraged exposure of up to 7x on major Hang Seng indices and 5x on Hong Kong stocks for long and short. DLCs are listed on the SGX Securities Market and can be traded through a regular stock brokerage account. Learn more about product features and associated risks on the Societe Generale DLC website.
Discover the latest
Broker Promotion
– Redeem DLCs and get S$200 cash credit* (T&Cs apply)
Discover the latest
Broker Promotion
– Get rewarded when you redeem SGX listed DLCs. Claim your S$150 now! (T&Cs apply)
This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. DLCs are reserved for qualified investors for Specified Investment Products (SIPs).
4 stocks this week is not a recommendation by us to buy or sell any of these stocks. For investors eager to learn more, you should continue to educate yourself about them before making your investment decisions.
|
Sources
2/ https://dollarsandsense.sg/understanding-hong-kong-exchanges-clearing-hkex-388-one-asias-best-stock-exchange-companies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UGA Ethan Quinn wins NCAA tennis championship
- 388) One of Asia’s Largest Stock Exchanges
- UK to focus on strengthening science and innovation ties with India
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows to “Sengol”
- 4 Bollywood actresses who are engaged/married to political families
- Google Drive “Find Folder” action. Can’t find “deeply” nested folders in Google Drive tree
- Company plans downtown distribution center | News, Sports, Jobs
- Disneyland tourists take shelter after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Tokyo
- Trump can’t fire Ron DeSantis, he’s never faced a GOP candidate like this
- Airlangga: one of President Jokowi’s priorities to complete ICA-CEPA
- Biden, McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal to avoid US default
- Stinson Vineyards hosts the first Tailgate Thursday of the summer