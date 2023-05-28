The Muscat Stock Exchange is expected to see high volatility ahead





Muscat: Oman’s benchmark MSX fell this week and dipped below this month’s low and could possibly head towards this year’s low if traders continue selling, an analyst said. The market could thus extend the bearish trend that began in mid-March after hitting a new high and the main index could continue to experience high volatility as traders examine developments on the global and local scenes, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO of BDSwiss MENA. Recent developments have indeed affected investors’ appetite for risk and could affect prices in the coming days, he added. On the global stage, the US debt ceiling negotiations have affected financial markets to some extent and fueled risk aversion all over the world. As investors considered the effects of a potential U.S. default, many chose to take a more cautious approach and began looking to shift to safer assets, Daniel said. This in turn has affected the involvement of international traders in markets such as the Omani Stock Market. In this regard, they may continue to exert downward pressure over the next week as the US administration continues to discuss a deal. The local financial sector could continue to be driven by consolidation movements around Ahli Bank, which this week received revised offers from BankDhofar and Ominvest. These deals are accelerating the race between the two entities to capture a larger share of the local banking sector. A successful takeover could also increase pressure on other local banks, as synergies could improve the end entity’s competitive advantage. As a result, Ahli Bank shares have appreciated and may continue to do so as the run continues, Daniel said. At the same time, the economic performance of the banking sector could help stock prices to limit losses and possibly return to an upward trend in the medium term. The local economy is expected to continue growing this year, fueling demand for loans. Other sectors could also experience strong economic activity. Non-oil sectors could remain the main drivers, while the energy sector could be affected by the slowing global economy and weaker-than-expected Chinese demand, Daniel said. In this regard, while the decline in oil prices compared to last year could continue to put pressure on the Omani stock market, the slight rebound in crude prices over the past few weeks could provide some relief if the trend bullish continues. Next week’s OPEC meeting could be a focal point for traders, while volatility could remain elevated to some extent after Saudi energy ministers’ market comments warning oil short sellers in the process, Daniel said. Natural gas prices have also recovered slightly from this year’s low, but not significantly. Oil and natural gas prices could see positive developments as summer months bring increased demand for energy as travel season begins in the US and Europe and higher temperatures increase demand in air conditioning and energy consumption in general. Such a trend could be beneficial for the Omani stock market and could help stabilize stock prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofoman.com/article/131374-muscat-stock-exchange-likely-to-witness-strong-volatility-ahead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos