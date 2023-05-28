AI is becoming the stock market’s answer to everything

Rarely does a technology-fueled stock market rally occur that is not pilloried for the fragility of its foundation. Now, with a snowballing craze for artificial intelligence alone sustaining the market, the detractors are out in force.

Never has so much been due to so little when it comes to the recent upward arc of indices like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, on which trillions of passively invested dollars roll.

The heaviness of the lead, displayed all year, can be seen by comparing the Nasdaq 100 to a version of the same index that removes its market value biases. The equal-weighted index, which treats Apple Inc. the same as Dollar Tree Inc., has lagged the standard benchmark index by 16 percentage points since January. In the S&P 500, the unweighted version loses by the widest market since Bloomberg data began in 1990.

For much of the expert class, the situation is fraught with risk: what happens to the market when the hype cycle around AI ends? Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities, sees things differently. Piling in a few heavyweights is just that investors are being rationally selective.

The relative performance of different sectors makes sense to me, he said. I’m eyeing the lack of scale, but it doesn’t bother me much at the moment.

Supercharged by a $190 billion rally at Nvidia Corp., the Nasdaq 100 soared for a fifth straight week with a 3.6% gain, beating other indexes amid simmering concerns over rising interest rates. interest and a recession.

Thanks to a blockbuster sales forecast from Nvidia., the seven largest technology stocks, including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. added a combined value of 454 billion dollars over five days, pulling the S&P 500 to a second straight weekly gain. Up 43% since January, the Big Seven’s median gain is nearly five times that of the S&P 500. Valuations look stretched, with a price-earnings multiple of 35, or 80% above markets.

They are good companies. They don’t go bankrupt. But people are starting to pay exorbitant prices for them. It sounds frantic, said Michael Mullaney, director of global research for Boston Partners. If leadership was just shitty companies like we saw in 2000, the game would be over pretty soon.

Warnings that this kind of concentration will incinerate the broader stock market have been a recurring feature of commentary year after year. The latest came from top Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson, who cited it as one of the reasons the equity advance is unsustainable.

But bailing out due to low magnitude has been the furthest thing from a safe bet trading strategy, historically.

While the extreme dominance of tech in the late 1990s paved the way for the dot-com crash, there have been a total of 15 years in the past three decades when the equally-weighted S&P 500 has followed the version capitalization weighted. Of these, only three gave way to losses 12 months later. In 1998, when the gap between the two widened to 16 percentage points, stocks continued to rally for another year.

In other words, there is no obvious reason to expect an unbalanced market to mean impending doom. Instead, it’s usually a deteriorating fundamental backdrop that turns the tide, and when that happens, even the strongest companies can’t hold their own.

The superior performance of big tech is now bolstered by a tailwind from AI optimism to better-than-expected earnings and a flight to security assets. Optimism that a debt deal would be reached also boosted sentiment on Friday.

Bill Harnisch, chief investment officer at Peconic Partners, whose fund is up 19% this year through Thursday, covered short positions in Microsoft earlier this year while adding to long positions in Amazon and Alphabet. While lingering inflation and continued tight monetary policy suggest the market may pull back from recent highs in the coming months, he expects these tech giants to remain havens for struggling investors. .

People gravitate to the seven names because we call them assured growth, Harnisch said. I don’t think there was anything missing with the market. It’s just amazing what’s going on under the surface. And if this AI thing is what we all think it will be, there will be plenty of opportunities beyond Nvidia.

One of the constituencies for which the oligarchic congregation is unquestionably creating headaches is that of stock pickers. Five months into the year, only 33% of large-cap mutual funds are outperforming their benchmarks, compared to a historical average of 38%, according to data compiled by strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., including Cormac Conners and David Kostin. They attribute the lackluster performance to a chronic aversion to tech megacaps, a posture due in part to a Securities and Exchange Commission rule limiting a fund’s holding in a single stock to 5%.

For everyone else, from passive buyers to hedge funds, the Big Seven’s relentless gain is either a non-issue or a path to relative riches. Hedge funds increased their holdings to 16% of their overall net exposure to a single stock, from 9.7% at the start of the year, according to data compiled by Goldmans prime brokerage show.

In some ways, the anxiety over the rise of tech mirrors the prevailing pessimism among investors who continue to look for things to be wary of as stocks rally. Yet, despite all the trappings in the face of declining markets, falling earnings, an aggressive Federal Reserve, equities refused to budge. This is partly because the very bearish stance leaves the market more inclined to rise.

We highlight the market’s lack of breadth and the risks associated with overcrowding and concentration, Goldman chief executive Bobby Molavi wrote in a note. Then we realize that people are under-positioned and want the market to go down, and for now, as it has been for much of 2023, the market won’t give fans what they want. .