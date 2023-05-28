Toronto market pares weekly decline as finances rebound





Tilray Brands collapses on its refinancing plan May 26 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock market rebounded on Friday, helped by gains in financials and technology stocks as well as signs of progress in U.S. debt ceiling talks, but the index held firm. even posted its fifth straight weekly decline. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (.GSPTSE) ended up 146.23 points, or 0.7%, at 19,920.31. For the week, the index was down 2.1% as major Canadian banks reported quarterly profits. The weekly losing streak was the longest for the TSX in a year. “The big drag on the market this week is the banks,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments. “We are certainly seeing an increase in spending and some concerns about a creeping recession in the sector.” Wall Street also rose on Friday as progress in negotiations on raising the U.S. debt ceiling offset economic data that could support a further interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. “Once a debt deal is reached, markets will have to face the stark reality that the Fed is going to kill this economy,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note. “The end of the tightening may not happen until the end of the summer and that means we are likely to have deeper rate cuts next year.” Financials, the TSX’s most heavily weighted sector, pared some of its weekly decline, rising 1.1%. The financials gain came despite a 5.9% decline in shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) after the bank reported quarterly results. Technology rose nearly 2%, while the energy sector (.SPTTEN) rose 0.5%, with oil trading up 1.2% at $72.67 a barrel. Shares of cannabis producer Tilray Brands Inc fell 20.4% after the company announced a convertible note offering. Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Marguerita Choy Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

