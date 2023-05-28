Turkish stock market shows strong performance, BIST 100 index rises 3.45%





(MENAFN) Trikiye’s benchmark exchange Borsa Istanbul ended Friday’s trading session with an impressive 3.45% increase from the previous close as the BIST 100 index hit 4,580.67 points. The day started at 4,476.91 points, and the index saw a significant gain of 152.68 points throughout the day. The BIST 100 index showed its resilience, with the lowest value recorded on Friday at 4,436.91 points and the highest reaching 4,605.29 points. The stock market’s positive performance contributed to the overall market value of the BIST 100, which stood at approximately 3.8 trillion Turkish liras ($190.9 billion) at market close. Daily trading volume reached 56.5 billion Turkish lira ($2.8 billion), indicating a substantial level of activity in the market. Notably, during the trading day, the majority of stocks in the BIST 100 index saw upward movement, with 95 stocks recording gains while only five stocks recorded declines from the previous close. This positive trend indicates investor optimism and the general bullish sentiment of the market. In terms of other market indicators, the price per ounce of gold stood at USD 1,941.95, reflecting the prevailing value in the precious metals market. Additionally, the price of Brent Crude Oil was around $76.97 per barrel, demonstrating the continued momentum in the energy market. Regarding exchange rates, the US Dollar/Turkish Lira exchange rate was observed at 19.9665, indicating the value of the US Dollar against the Turkish Lira. Similarly, the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.3690, while the pound sterling was valued at 24.6335 Turkish liras. Overall, the Turkish stock market posted a strong performance on Friday, with the BIST 100 index posting significant gains. This positive momentum, coupled with overall market activity and stable exchange rates, reflects a favorable outlook for investors and market participants. MENAFN28052023000045014228ID1106331603

