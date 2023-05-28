If you own these stock index funds, you are already invested in AI. But there may be better strategies.

By Philippe van Doorn

You can broaden your exposure to building AI by looking beyond the five tech companies hogging media attention

Artificial intelligence is not only the newest and hottest buzzword in the stock market, it promises to lead a long-term campaign towards new capabilities and greater efficiency. Some people are already scared of new technology and some are already making a lot of money out of it.

Major stock indices are heavily loaded with the biggest AI players. You are already there and this concentration is likely to increase if you are an investor in an index fund. But there are ways to modify your exposure to AI, diversify your exposure while playing broader deployment of the technology, as explained by Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds and Sean O’Hara of Pacer ETFs.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) lit a fire under investors, its shares soaring 25% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company reported a 13% drop in sales for the first quarter of its fiscal 2024 (closed on April 30) from the year-ago quarter to $7.19 billion, as well as a 28% increase in earnings to 82 cents per share. The company, which is known for being the market leader in high-end PC graphics processors, now has what its CEO calls a “killer app”: graphics processing units (GPUs) used in AI data processing.

Investors were stunned when Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said AI was at an “inflection point” and fiscal second-quarter revenue was “expected to be $11 billion plus or minus 2 %”. If we remove that 2%, we’ll have sales of $10.78 billion for the fiscal second quarter, a 50% sequential increase and a 30% increase over the prior year.

It is nothing less than breathtaking. Now let’s look at three charts for Nvidia. First, the evolution of its share price from the end of 2021 until the market close on Wednesday:

Nvidia’s stock price has fallen 50% in 2022. This year through Wednesday, the stock was up 109% and it closed slightly higher than its price at the end of 2021.

Keep in mind that these charts do not reflect price action after Nvidia’s announcement, which was made after Wednesday’s close.

Now let’s take a look at the evolution of forward price-to-sell ratios for the stock, based on consensus estimates of rolling 12-month earnings per share among analysts polled by FactSet:

And now the forward price/earnings ratios:

Those are high valuations, and they haven’t factored in all the changes in analyst estimates that will follow Wednesday’s report from Nvidia — or the rise in the share price. But interestingly, the P/E ratio is only 2.3 times the price/sales ratio. For the S&P 500, the forward PER of 18.1 is eight times higher than the forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.2. For the S&P 500 information technology sector, the forward PER is 25.1, more than four times the sector’s forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.3.

Read: “Unprecedented” and “Unfathomable”. Nvidia makes jaws drop on Wall Street as stock soars higher

This underlines how profitable Nvidia is. For the fiscal first quarter, the company’s net profit margin (profits divided by sales) was 28%, down from 20% a year earlier.

Your exposure to AI and other ways to play in the nascent industry

Ken Laudan is the portfolio manager of the Buffalo Large Cap Fund, which is rated four stars (out of five) by Morningstar for its Investor Equity category and three stars for its Institutional Equity category. Institutional stocks have an annual expense of 0.78% of assets under management, which is lower than the 0.93% expense ratio for institutional stocks. But institutional stocks have a lower rating because they have only been available since July 2019.

During an interview, Laudan pointed out that the Buffalo Large Cap Growth Fund’s benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index, is already heavily weighted in favor of tech companies that seem to be focusing more on AI every day. Together, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOGL) and Nvidia make up 26.5% of the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) portfolio. Add Apple to these four companies and the percentage of the top five companies in the Russell 1000 jumps to 39.4%.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) currently only represents 0.58% of the Russell 1000, but Laudan expects that percentage to climb to almost 3% when the index is rebalanced in June, bringing this group of six companies at well over 40% of the index. He expects Meta to reverse the decline in its market share over the past two years and believes the company is “driven by the benefits of AI”.

“Meta said 40% of time spent on Instagram came from AI suggestions,” he said.

And if you’re invested in an S&P 500 index fund, you also have a high concentration in these six companies, which make up nearly 25% of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

When discussing Nvidia, Laudan said that “no one is in a better position to extract money from AI”.

“But it has 90% of the data center GPUs today,” he added. So the question is whether or not a lower-cost competitor can move into the space.

He suggested that investors holding individual stocks think carefully about how companies will be affected by AI. The stock market always looks ahead and can react quickly to any signs of trouble. Laudan cited Chegg Inc. (CHGG) as an example. Shares of the online education service provider fell 48% on May 2 after Chegg said student interest in ChatGPT was reducing its subscription growth rate.

Microsoft has been a major investor in OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

“Beyond capturing the market leadership position, Microsoft has a huge opportunity to accelerate its own organic growth rate through the remarkable push in AI,” Laudan said. For example, with around 300 million Office 365 subscribers, Microsoft may charge more for some of them to use its 365 Copilot, which the company says can enhance creativity while making it easier to produce various documents. entered in Word and make better use of analysis with Excel.

Returning to the competition, Laudan acknowledged the leadership positions of the biggest tech companies, but he also said that so far they have been “swimming in their own lane”. There may be some crossover and more competition, and he wants to “fix some of that before moving into overweight positions. [relative to the Russell 1000] in any of these names.

Laudan said the potential issues with AI underscore the need for regulation. He said political leaders “have to get it right from the start”. When asked how it would be possible for lawmakers to deal with unknown threats, he replied “part of it is to adapt and then elevate as you learn more. “.

Three vendors of network security products and services are Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), and Fortinet Inc. (FTNT). “They are all integrating AI into their cybersecurity technologies,” he said.

He mentioned two other companies benefiting from the implementation of AI: Accenture PLC (ACN), which provides various services to help enterprise clients adapt to new technologies, and Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), whose Ethernet switches can help businesses grow. AI. But he added that both companies were more likely to hit growth inflection points in 2024 than in 2023.

A different approach: the inner workings of AI

Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETF Distributors, believes investors should seek exposure to related sectors that will benefit from the deployment of AI as businesses attempt to use the new technology to become more efficient.

“For this to happen, the world needs massive amounts of additional computing supply. This supply will be provided by the data centers and component manufacturers who provide the servers that power the cloud and many other technologies,” he said. he said in an interview. .

Two of Pacer’s exchange-traded funds can do the trick, with exposure to different AI-related industries.

O’Hara described the $635 million Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (SRVR) as a “less correlated” play on AI. The exchange-traded fund holds shares of real estate investment trusts and other companies that own and lease data centers and cell towers. The portfolio is concentrated, with only 17 equity holdings, which are weighted by market capitalization. Holdings are limited to 10% of the portfolio during quarterly rebalancing. Here are his 10 biggest holdings:

Company Ticker Country % of portfolio Equinix Inc. EQIX U.S. 16.6% American Tower Corp. AMT U.S. 15.7% Crown Castle Inc. CCI U.S. 14.3% Cellnex Telecom S.A. ES:CLNX Spain 5.3% Iron Mountain Inc. IRM U.S. 5.1% Infrastructure Wireless Italiane S.p.A. IT:INW Italy 5.0% Keppel DC REIT SG:AJBU Singapore 5.0% Chorus Ltd. NZ:CNU New Zealand 4.9% SBA Communications Corp. Class A SBAC U.S. 4.6% SES SA FDR (Class A) SESG Luxembourg 4.3% Source: Pacer ETFs

For exposure to manufacturers of components needed to deploy AI, the Pacer Data and Digital Revolution (TRFK) ETF focuses on companies in developed markets that derive at least 50% of their revenue from “use, transmission or storage of data and ancillary services”. that enable these processes.” TRFK launched in June, so it’s still very small. It’s market-cap-weighted with limits to prevent over-concentration.

