Business
US debt: Why a US debt deal can only bring short-term relief to markets
US President Joe Biden and Republican in Congress Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative deal on Saturday to raise the federal government’s debt ceiling to $31.4 trillion, two sources familiar with the negotiations said, potentially averting a default economically destabilizing.
But the deal still faces a rocky road to get through Congress before the government runs out of money to pay its debts in early June.
“It will be pretty good for the market,” said Amo Sahota, head of KlarityFX, adding that it could give the US Federal Reserve more reason to feel confident about the rate hike again.
“Although we want to see what the deal looks like,” Sahota added.
While the end of the uncertainty is welcome, the relief that could come from a deal could be a short-lived sugar spike for investors. Indeed, once a deal is struck, the US Treasury is expected to quickly fill its empty coffers with bond issues, sucking hundreds of billions of dollars of cash from the market.
The raising of the cap is expected to be followed by the issuance of nearly $1.1 trillion in new Treasury bills (T-bills) over the next seven months, according to recent JPMorgan estimates, a relatively large amount for a such a short period. This bond issuance, presumably at today’s high interest rates, is seen as depleting banks’ reserves as deposits held by private companies and others shift to more remunerative and relatively safer public debt.
This would accentuate an already widespread trend of deposit outflows, put more pressure on cash or cash available to banks, increase rates on short-term loans and bonds and make funding more expensive for companies already in shock. of a high interest rate. pricing environment.
“There is definitely going to be some relief in the fixed income markets,” said Thierry Wizman, global currency and interest rate strategist at Macquarie.
“But what it doesn’t solve is that across the Treasury curve, yields have been rising recently…in anticipation that there will be a lot of issuance of Treasuries, notes and bills. Treasury in the next few weeks because the US Treasury needs to rebuild its cash flow.”
A BNP strategist estimated that some $750 billion to $800 billion could flow out of cash-like instruments, such as bank deposits and overnight funding transactions with the Fed. This drop in dollar liquidity will be used to purchase $800 billion to $850 billion of Treasury bills by the end of September.
“Our concern is that if liquidity starts to leave the system, for whatever reason, it creates an environment in which markets are prone to crashes,” said Alex Lennard, chief investment officer at the global asset manager. Ruffer. “That’s where the debt ceiling matters.”
Mike Wilson, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, agrees. Issuance of Treasuries “is actually going to suck a whole lot of liquidity out of the market and could serve as a catalyst for the correction that we expect,” he said.
The drain on liquidity is however not a given. Treasury bill issuance could be partly absorbed by money market mutual funds, moving away from the overnight reverse repo facility, where market participants lend overnight cash to the Fed in exchange for Treasury bills.
In this case, “the impact on broader financial markets would likely be relatively moderate,” Daniel Krieter, director of fixed income strategy, BMO Capital Markets, said in a statement.
The alternative, where the liquidity drain comes from banks’ reserves, “could have a more measurable impact on risky assets, especially at a time of high uncertainty in the financial sector,” he added.
Some bankers said they feared that financial markets had failed to price in the risk of liquidity draining from banks’ reserves.
The S&P 500 rose strongly throughout the year, while spreads on investment grade and junk bonds either tightened or widened slightly from January onwards.
“Risk assets likely haven’t fully priced in the potential impact of liquidity being squeezed into the system by an abundance of Treasuries issuance,” said Scott Schulte, managing director of the company’s capital markets group. Citigroup debt.
Bankers are hoping the debt ceiling impasse will be resolved without significant upheaval in markets, but warn it is a risky strategy.
“Credit markets are pricing in a resolution in Washington, so if this isn’t delivered by early next week, we’ll likely see some volatility,” said Maureen O’Connor, global head of the credit union. high quality debt at Wells Fargo.
“Having said that, many higher quality companies have anticipated this risk, which is why we’ve seen such an active May calendar,” she added.
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/why-a-us-debt-deal-may-only-provide-short-term-relief-for-markets/articleshow/100562733.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US debt: Why a US debt deal can only bring short-term relief to markets
- Quordle May 28: Quordle 489, May 28, 2023: Word Puzzle Tips and Answers of the Day (Sunday)
- Quick break for international and Chinese students with basketball games
- Another surety walks out of Lahore court without submitting Imran’s sureties – Pakistan
- Trailing Trump, DeSantis still carries burdens that brought down former favorites – WABE
- Inauguration of new Parliament Speech by Prime Minister Modi Speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Sabha Speech Highlights
- Boris Johnson has ‘a huge role to play’ in the Conservative Party – cabinet minister | Political news
- Battlestar Galactica actor Edward James Olmos has battled throat cancer | Entertainment
- Ex-Penguins Prospect Tiffels def. USA in OT, 4-3
- Georgia men’s tennis Ethan Quinn advances to NCAA singles tournament final | Tennis
- Hrithik Roshan laughs when dad says “chilla mat yar” when someone calls the actor “Greek god of Bollywood”. Show
- FinTech NGR and Huawei Cloud Release White Paper on Fintech Cloud Deployment to Power the Future of Financial Innovation