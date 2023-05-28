Debt compromise could send stock market higher





NEWS that a compromise has been reached to raise the US debt ceiling could boost the stock market, but investors may choose to remain cautious as lawmakers have yet to approve the deal. The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) lost more than 100 points last week, falling below the 6,600 resistance level to end at 6,530.20 on Friday, down 2.01% from to the previous week. Analysts blamed the decline on lingering worries about whether the White House and Republican lawmakers would be able to agree on a deal to expand the government’s borrowing power with a June 5 deadline looming. On Saturday, US President Joe Biden and House Majority Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a deal had been reached, with lawmakers set to vote on the deal on Wednesday US time. McCarthy, however, has yet to win the support of hardline Republicans who oppose a compromise on spending cuts. Democrats opposed to any spending restrictions may also oppose the deal. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. China Bank Capital Corp Managing Director Juan Paolo Colet said “Investors should expect high volatility as several factors come into play, including developments in Washington, month-end decoration and the completion of MSCI rebalancing”. “The surge in US equity indices last Friday and growing optimism about US debt limit talks could encourage bargain hunting when the PSE opens the trading week,” he also said. “Positive news on the US debt ceiling would be the most likely catalyst for a market rally that could send our local index well above 6,600.” Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the US debt ceiling issue would remain front and center. “Last week we saw a bearish local market amid no agreement on US debt ceiling negotiations. Amid its downtrend, the market fell below the 6,600 level as well as its exponential 10-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages,” he noted. News that the US Treasury Secretary had moved the “X date” when the US would reach the current debt ceiling to June 5 from June 1 would also help, Tantiangco said. Locally, he said investors could take inspiration from Thursday’s release of the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index data. Online brokerage 2TradeAsia.com, meanwhile, said the end-of-month staging could boost trading, but warned the debt ceiling issue meant having to contend with possible market volatility. financial. “As far as exchange rates are concerned, there has been significant weakness in the regional currency in Asia, against the greenback, as uncertainties have caused a minor outflow from riskier assets,” 2TradeAsia.com noted. “Those who remember the 2018 US government shutdown and the budget dispute should also remember that fearful markets are often tradable markets,” he added. “Immediate support is at 6,300-6,400 while resistance is at 6,750.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2023/05/29/business/top-business/debt-deal-compromise-could-lift-stock-market/1893523 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos