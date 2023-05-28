Main retail stocks for the second quarter of 2023





Top retail stocks for the second quarter include MINISO Group Holding Ltd. (MNSO), Academy Sport and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS). The stock prices of these three companies have risen more than 65% over the past year. Retail stocks, represented by the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), have fallen 6% in the past 12 months, compared to a 5% gain in the S&P 500. Here are the top three retail stocks with the best value, fastest growth and most momentum. All data below is as of May 23. Best Value Retail Stocks These are the retail stocks with the lowest 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Since profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you are paying less for every dollar of profit generated. Source: Y-Charts Macy’s Inc.: Macy’s is an omnichannel retailer selling products primarily in department stores and online under the Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and bluemercury brands. It offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, cosmetics and other consumer goods.

Macy’s is an omnichannel retailer selling products primarily in department stores and online under the Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and bluemercury brands. It offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, cosmetics and other consumer goods. MarineMax Inc.: MarineMax is a retailer of pleasure boats and yachts, and related equipment and services. The company also offers extensive boat financing, insurance and service contracts.

MarineMax is a retailer of pleasure boats and yachts, and related equipment and services. The company also offers extensive boat financing, insurance and service contracts. Hibbett Inc.:Hibbett sells athletic apparel in physical stores and online. Hibbett’s net profit more than doubled on the back of a 20% increase in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fastest Growing Retail Stocks These are the top retail stocks ranked by a growth model that scores companies based on a 50/50 weighting of their most recent quarterly year-over-year revenue growth percentage (YOY ) and the most recent quarterly earnings per share (EPS). ) growth. Sales and profit are two critical factors in the success of a business. Ranking companies on a single measure of growth makes a ranking sensitive to accounting misstatements in that quarter (such as changes in tax laws or restructuring costs) that may render either number unrepresentative of the company in general. Companies with quarterly EPS or revenue growth greater than 1,000% were excluded as outliers. Fastest Growing Retail Stocks Price ($) Market capitalization ($B) EPS growth (%) Revenue increase (%) MercadoLibre Inc. (HEARY) 1299.83 65.3 205 35 Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) 35.97 4.0 ten 43 MINISO Group Holding Ltd. (MNSO) 16.57 5.2 330 17 Source: Y-Charts MercadoLibre Inc.: MercadoLibre is an online retailer based in Uruguay, and the company also operates a fintech platform.

MercadoLibre is an online retailer based in Uruguay, and the company also operates a fintech platform. Aritzia Inc. : Aritzia sells women’s clothing and other accessories in Canada and the United States

Aritzia sells women’s clothing and other accessories in Canada and the United States MINISO Group Holding Ltd. :MINISO is a Chinese investment holding company that offers lifestyle products such as personal care, cosmetics, electronics, toys and textiles. MINISO opened 74 new locations in the first three months of 2023, bringing its total to 5,514, an 8% increase over the previous year. The expansion and the end of China’s zero-Covid policy helped quintuple quarterly net profit. Retail stocks with the most momentum Retail stocks have had the highest total return over the past 12 months. Retail stocks with the most momentum Price ($) Market capitalization ($B) Total return over 12 months (%) MINISO Group Holding Ltd. (MNSO) 16.57 5.2 214 Sports and Outdoors Academy Inc. (ASO) 52.67 4.0 75 Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 124.58 10.7 69 S&P500 N / A N / A 3 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) N / A N / A -6 Source: Y-Charts MINISO Group Holding Ltd. : See company description above.

See company description above. Sports and Outdoors Academy Inc.: Academy Sports and Outdoors is a sporting goods and outdoor products retailer that offers a wide range of products, such as fitness equipment, footwear, guns, fishing products and patio furniture . Academy Sports net income increased 11% in the last quarter of 2022, despite a 3% drop in net sales. Effective June 1, President and CEO Kevin Hicks will become Chairman of the Board. He will be succeeded as CEO by Executive Vice President Steven Lawrence.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a sporting goods and outdoor products retailer that offers a wide range of products, such as fitness equipment, footwear, guns, fishing products and patio furniture . Academy Sports net income increased 11% in the last quarter of 2022, despite a 3% drop in net sales. Effective June 1, President and CEO Kevin Hicks will become Chairman of the Board. He will be succeeded as CEO by Executive Vice President Steven Lawrence. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.:Dick’s Sporting Goods is a physical and online sporting goods retailer with over 850 stores across the United States. In April, the company signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Boston Athletic Association, the organizer of the Boston Marathon. Dick’s net income rose 17% on a 5.3% increase in net sales in the first quarter of 2023. The company paid shareholders $105 million in dividends in the quarter, more than double the 46 million dollars paid the previous year. Analyze retail inventory Although retail businesses can be difficult to analyze as investment opportunities, several key metrics can make the process easier. To analyze retail stocks, investors need to know the most commonly used metrics, as well as company-specific and macroeconomic factors that can impact underlying stock prices. For example, investors can visit physical and online stores, analyze promotional activity, review gross margin trends, and review sales per square foot data. Other good metrics an investor can look at include inventory/receivables trends, comparable store sales, P/E ratios, and tangible book values. The comments, opinions and analyzes expressed on Investopedia are for informational purposes online. Read our disclaimer and warranty for more information. As of the date of writing this article, the author does not own any of the above shares. Investopedia asks authors to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reports, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can read more about the standards we follow in producing accurate and unbiased content in our

