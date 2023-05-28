Small auto ancillary stocks trade 107% above 52-week low declare dividend of 27 per share: do you own?

DK Jain Group’s flagship company, Lumax Industries Limited, is India’s most established and innovative operator in the automotive lighting industry. Besides Hero MotoCorp, HMSI, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, MG Motors, Tata Motors, Toyota, TVS and others, Lumax is an important supplier for OEMs.

The Board has made the recommendation of a final dividend of Rs. 27/- per equity share (270%) of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- for the financial year 2022-23 subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company; The dividend, if approved by shareholders, will be paid within 30 days of approval/declaration,” Lumax Industries said in a stock market filing.

During Q4FY23, the company recorded net operating income of 608 Cr up 11% year-on-year from 549 Cr at T4FY22. During the quarter ended March 2023, its EBITDA was 53 Cr down 12% over one year from 61 Cr during the quarter ended March 2022.

Lumax Industries said its net profit reached 21 Cr in the quarter under review down 27% YoY from 29 Cr registered in the prior year quarter, and its EPS fell to 10:20 p.m. from 30.51.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2023, its net sales amounted to 2,320 Cr up 32% over one year from 1,751 Cr in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The company said its EBITDA was 222 Cr up 50% year-on-year from 148 Cr during the previous financial year. During 12MFY23, net profit of Lumax Industries reached 103 Cr up 153% YoY from 41 Cr in 12MFY22.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Deepak Jain, President and Managing Director of Lumax Industries Limited said, “As the automotive landscape undergoes a rapid transformation, we remain focused on consistently delivering advanced solutions that meet changing customer needs and industry demands. Leveraging our deep expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, with a diverse portfolio of products that ensure improved performance, safety and durability throughout the automotive value chain.”

The premiumisation of vehicles, the shift to electric vehicles and the increase in disposable income are the main drivers of our growth. Strategic partnerships with leading technology companies around the world help us maintain a competitive edge. With our continued investment in R&D and our technologically advanced product portfolio, we are well positioned to outpace industry growth,” added Deepak Jain.

On Friday, shares of Lumax Industries closed on the BSE at 2020.65 each up 0.76% from the previous close of 2005.45. The stock hit a 52-week high of 2,101.45 on (04/28/2023) and a 52 week low of 976.15 on (26/05/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 107% above the 1-year low and 3.84% below the 1-year high .

Updated: May 28, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

