Why the Swiss Stock Exchange appeals to Chinese companies

Jos Dijsselhof has been CEO of SIX since December 2017. René Pianezzi

The Swiss stock exchange SIX has already welcomed 13 Chinese companies. “The historically good relations between Switzerland and China have played a key role,” says CEO Jos Dijsselhof.

This content was published on May 28, 2023







Philippe Monnier

Owned by its users, 120 banks, SIX not only operates the Spanish and Swiss stock exchanges, but also offers post-trade, banking and financial information services.

With 4044 employees and a presence in 20 countries, SIX achieved in 2022 a turnover of 1.5 billion francs and a net profit of 185 million francs. The interview with Jos Dijsselhof, CEO of SIX since December 2017, took place in Zurich.

Biography Jos Dijsselhof Jos Dijsselhof, 57, is Dutch and holds degrees in IT and business administration in the Netherlands. He also studied an AMP (Advanced Management Program) at INSEAD. Before Jos Dijsselhof became CEO of SIX in December 2017, he had a long international management career in the financial sector. He was notably Chief Operating Officer and interim CEO of Euronext in Amsterdam. End of insertion

SWI swissinfo.ch: As a Dutchman, do you feel comfortable in Switzerland? Do you intend to become Swiss?

Jose Dijsselhof: I admire Switzerland and Zurich is definitely one of the nicest cities to live here. I moved to this country and my level of German is constantly improving. Contrary to popular belief, I find it easy to make friends in Switzerland. With regard to citizenship, the question arises whether I meet the conditions for naturalization.

SIX offers a wider range of services than the competition. Why – and why isn’t the competition following?

There are significant synergies between our different activities. In fact, the competition is gradually imitating us, but in doing so, it prevents the exchange from remaining the most profitable. Because our competitors are publicly listed themselves, unlike SIX, they have little incentive to engage in less profitable businesses.

Would you say that your real competition does not come from other exchanges but from companies that offer unregulated transactions?

I absolutely agree. Our real competitors are companies that focus on private equity [Investition in Unternehmen, die nicht an der Brse kotiert sind] have specialized.

SIX is present in 20 countries. What are the main functions of your branches abroad?

Basically we have 2000 employees in Switzerland, 1000 in Spain and 1000 in the rest of the world. In Switzerland and Spain, we mainly have the typical tasks of a head office, combined with business development and IT. The main purpose of our branches in other countries is to market our information and securities services.

In 2022, your exchange welcomed 14 new companies, including nine Chinese companies. Is this the harvest of excellent Sino-Swiss relations far removed from Sino-American tensions?

These nine Chinese companies are already listed in China. As part of a new agreement [der China-Switzerland Stock ConnectExterner Link] between SIX and the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges, these Chinese companies have the possibility of also being listed on our stock exchange, through “International Certificates of Deposit”.

Of course, the historically good relations between Switzerland and China played a key role. Moreover, in 2023, we have already been able to welcome four other Chinese companies – other files are in preparation. And according to some media, CATL, the world leader in automotive batteries, plans to raise five to eight billion dollars through our exchange.

Chinese stock exchanges have similar agreements with the London and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

Actually. Not only did we surprise these European stock exchanges, but they also welcomed very few Chinese companies.

Are these Chinese companies creating jobs in Switzerland?

So far, companies have raised funds through our exchange, but I know that several Chinese companies are planning to open research centers or factories in Switzerland, as well as in the European Union.

Why do Chinese companies listed on SIX generate so few stock market transactions?

Until now, their titles have indeed been bought and sold very little on our exchange. However, if these companies become more physically active in Switzerland and Europe, they will certainly also do “roadshows”. [Investorenreisen] in Europe, which then has a positive effect on their trading volume on the stock exchange.

Do you think that some Swiss companies will choose to list on the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchange on the basis of the “China-Swiss Stock Connect”?

I hope so, but it hasn’t happened yet. But you also have to compare like with like, because the number of listed companies in China is about 400 times higher than in Switzerland.

How do you assess the risks associated with your proximity to China?

Predicting geopolitical risk is not easy. Due to certain developments, national measures are sometimes taken, for example sanctions against Russia. Of course, we comply with all legal conditions. In addition, we focus on business needs. It is not our job to play politics or take positions on governments. If a company fulfills the legal conditions for a stock exchange listing, it will be admitted to the stock exchange.

Do you envisage similar geographical balance agreements, for example with emerging countries such as India or Brazil?

Not at the moment because we are too busy with our various ongoing projects. However, this is possible later, provided that the Swiss authorities and possible partner countries support us. I would also like to point out that the Spanish stock exchange, which belongs to SIX, has a similar agreement, Latibex, with Latin American countries.

Outside of Chinese companies, are you a bit surprised by the low number of new admissions to SIX?

Overall, 2022 has indeed been a bad year for beginners, mainly due to geopolitical uncertainties and low valuations. Fortunately, we know that many companies are just waiting for the right moment to go public.

A number of companies have recently delisted from the Swiss stock exchange in a bid to encourage innovation and longevity, they say. What do you do with it?

Companies that go public are a totally marginal phenomenon. I even sense a counter-movement, because a stock market listing offers many advantages, such as transparency, presence and of course the possibility of interest-free financing, as is the case with bank loans.

Some high-growth Swiss start-ups, such as On, AC and Immunity, are listed in the US rather than Switzerland due to the closer proximity to investors and the US market.

If the United States is really their main target and they want to be compared to American companies like Nike, I can take their reasoning, albeit a bit reluctantly.

Two years ago, SIX launched the Swiss Digital Exchange (SDX), i.e. the Swiss digital exchange. How important is SDX in terms of volume?

We were the pioneers of this initiative. Today, this digital exchange is only 3-5% of the volume of our traditional exchange, but SDX is a generational project. We will move as fast as our customers want.

Are you still satisfied with the acquisition of the Spanish stock exchange BME?

In all cases. We acquired BME three years ago to increase our sales, profitability and number of customers. Politically, it was also a way to gain a foothold in the European Union. In order to avoid over-investment, we have not yet integrated the computerized quotation systems of our two stock exchanges, but eventually I am sure that we will.

Do you plan to buy more currencies?

Organically, we are targeting annual growth of 4% while maintaining our margins at 31%. [Ergebnis 2022] increase to 40%. In terms of acquisitions, we are open to opportunities in all our businesses and not just on the stock market, provided that our criteria of synergy and profitability are respected. Either way, there are currently hardly any exchanges to buy in Europe, so any takeovers in this area will tend to be non-European.

Edited by Samuel Jaberg. Translated from French: Benjamin von Wyl

Complies with JTI standards

More: JTI certification from SWI swissinfo.ch