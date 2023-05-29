Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Positive Start; Asian stocks are trading higher
Amid positive catalysts and hopeful market sentiment, the SGX Nifty (+171, 18719) glows bright green. As Nifty targets new highs at 18888, Bank Nifty follows suit, aiming to break above its all-time high at 44153. With technical indicators lined up and bullish momentum prevailing, the path to success looks clear. As monsoon forecasts remain bright, GDP growth projections rise, and foreign and domestic investors show confidence, the stage is set for a potential pause in the Fed’s rate hike. Additionally, the unstoppable rally of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 adds fuel to the market fire.
– Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Live Market Updates: Asian Stocks, US Futures Rise on Debt Ceiling Agreement
Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures rose on Monday, buoyed by a weekend agreement between U.S. President Joe Biden and Congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy to suspend the government’s debt ceiling, ending a stalemate of several months and the anxiety of investors.
Quarterly results today
Adani Transmission, IRCTC, NHPC, Torrent Power, Rail Vikas Nigam and a host of other companies will announce their quarterly results today.
Live Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Positive Start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 171 points, or 0.92%, at 18,719, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty exits sideways consolidation move
Nifty, which has been forming higher highs for the past nine weeks, formed a bullish candle on the weekly charts on Friday as it broke out of the sideways consolidation move.
Live market updates: Tokyo stocks open sharply higher on US debt deal
Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday as investors were buoyed by signs of a breakthrough in U.S. debt ceiling talks to avert a cataclysmic default. added 1.31%, or 28.19 points, to 2,174.03.
The rupee rises 12 paise against the US dollar
The rupee appreciated 12 paise to 82.60 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by foreign capital inflows and a positive trend in domestic equities.
Live Market Updates: Oil Climbs After US Leaders Reach Interim Debt Deal
Oil prices rose at the start of Asian trade on Monday after U.S. leaders reached an interim debt ceiling agreement, possibly averting a default in the world’s largest oil-consuming economy. , while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.12 a barrel, up 45 cents, or 0.6%.
Sensex, nice on Friday
With heavyweight Reliance Industries leading, Nifty crossed the 18,500 mark on Friday for the first time in calendar year 2023. Sensex finished 629 points higher while Nifty was up about 1% at 18,499 in environment of favorable global indices.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
