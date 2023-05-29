Analysis: Debt deal could boost unloved corners of US stock market

By Laura Matthews and Chibuike Oguh

(Reuters) – Global investors are wondering how a tentative deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling could spill over to markets, as lawmakers scramble to push the deal through Congress ahead of the June 5 deadline.

A deal to lift the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling announced by the White House and House Republicans on Saturday night would avert a catastrophic default in the United States and boost global risk appetite while boosting some of the sectors that were left behind in this year’s rally. , such as cyclical stocks and small caps, investors said.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% in Sunday evening futures trading.

But some investors fear the proposed spending cuts will weigh on US growth. At the same time, a negotiation process that narrowly avoided default threatens to undermine the United States’ reputation with rating agencies.

While the White House debt ceiling agreement is great news, the US government still has a cash flow problem and time is running out to finalize the deals, said Bob Stark, global head of market strategy at treasury and financial management company Kyriba. The debt ceiling agreement is only the first step in rescuing the government from the brink of illiquidity.

The deal suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025 in exchange for spending caps and cuts to government programs. Narrow margins in the House and Senate mean moderates on both sides will have to back the bill.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen set a deadline on Friday to raise the federal debt ceiling, saying the government would default if Congress did not raise the debt ceiling by June 5.

NEAR MISS?

Given that the $24.3 trillion US Treasury market underpins the global financial system, a default – or even a shutdown – could trigger massive volatility in global markets.

Uncertainty has periodically weighed on stock markets over the past week, although most investors and analysts have said they expect an 11 a.m. deal. Optimism that a debt ceiling deal was near and strong gains in AI-related stocks helped the S&P 500 close at its highest level since August 2022 on Friday. It is up 9.5% since the start of the year.

Among the market sectors that stand to benefit from a deal are defense stocks, which lagged during negotiations, as well as cyclical sectors of the market and energy stocks, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL. Financial.

The hope is that the approval of this tentative deal will help support the broader market and not just the handful of big tech names that have kept the market in positive territory, she said.

Stuart Kaiser, head of equity trading strategy at Citi, said a deal could be a modest upside for equity markets at the index level, but could give a bigger boost to sectors that have lagged this year, including stocks of companies with weaker balance sheets and small-cap stocks.

But market participants are also wary of the impact of the proposed spending caps on specific sectors as well as the broader US economy.

What investors will now focus on is the cost of spending cuts to the health of the US economy, Stark said. What impact will these spending cuts have on GDP and economic growth?

Meanwhile, the crisis in Washington could also prompt rating agencies to downgrade US debt. Credit rating agency Fitch placed the United States on credit watch for possible downgrade on Wednesday evening, while DBRS Morningstar on Thursday placed U.S. credit ratings on watch with “negative implications”.

S&P Global Ratings stripped the United States of its most coveted rating following a debt ceiling showdown in 2011, days after a last-minute deal that the agency said at the time was n had not stabilized “medium-term debt dynamics”.

The downgrade contributed to a decline in US equities which saw the S&P 500 lose around 17% between late July and mid-August 2011.

S&P Global Ratings, Fitch and Moody’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Investors are also bracing for potential volatility in US government bonds, as the Treasury is expected to quickly fill its empty coffers with bond issues once the debt ceiling is raised, potentially sucking up hundreds of billions of dollars in cash. on the market.

“We will have optimism that a deal is done and a real crisis is averted, and the dreaded cash drain at the same time,” said Damien Boey, macro strategist at BarrenJoey in Sydney, Australia. I think you’ll find that interest rate volatility will rise, causing banks and non-AI growth stocks to lag.”

(Reporting by Laura Matthews, Chibuike Oguh, Tom Westbrook, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Michelle Price and Mark Porter)