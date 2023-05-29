Memorial Day and the Fellowship





Wall Street will pause Monday to mark the Memorial Day holiday as Americans remember and honor those who have died in military service. There will not be stock trading that US stock markets will be closed. The US bond market will also take a day off, meaning there will be no trading in Treasuries. Across the pond, the London Stock Exchange is also closed on Monday for a public holiday. PROVISIONAL AGREEMENT TO INCREASE DEBT CEILING REACHED AS DEFAULT DEADLINE APPROACHES The futures market will be the first to react to news over the weekend that a tentative “agreement in principle” was reached Saturday night between Democrats and Republicans to raise the national debt ceiling, averting a potential default. payment from the United States. An abbreviated schedule will work as follows: Stock futures trading until 1:00 p.m.

Metal futures will stop at 2:30 p.m.

Energy futures trading until 2:30 p.m. TREASURY AUCTION SIGNALS POSSIBLE MARGIN AS OF JUNE 1 DEBT CEILING DEADLINE President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, reached the debt ceiling agreement after the two spoke on the phone Saturday night. A source close to the negotiations told FOX News the deal includes a two-year budget agreement and raising the two-year debt ceiling. It keeps spending flat for 2024 and imposes limits for 2025. Non-military spending will be roughly flat at current (FY2023) levels in 2024 taking into account agreed appropriation adjustments. No changes to Medicaid. Changes to SNAP reduce work requirements for veterans, homeless people and others, while increasing the age required to work from 49 to 54. Wall Street ended the week with solidary gains, boosted by tech stocks. The higher result came after a week of anxiety over high inflation, the risk of a US debt default and generally weak corporate earnings. CATHIE WOOD EXPLAINS WHY NVIDIA STOCK EXPLODED AND WHAT “REAL” AI PLAY IS Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % Me: DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33093.34 +328.69 +1.00% SP500 S&P500 4205.45 +54.17 +1.30% I: COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12975.687543 +277.59 +2.19% The S&P 500 rose 54.17 points, or 1.3%, to close at 4,205.45 and ended the week with a 0.3% gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 328.69 points, or 1%, but still ended the week with a 1% loss. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted the biggest gains, rising 277.59 points, or 2.2%, to 12,975.69. The index rose 2.5% over the week as artificial intelligence became a priority for investors. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Marvell Technology jumped a record 32.4% after the chipmaker said it expects AI revenue in fiscal year 2024 to at least double from the previous year. last year. This follows Thursday’s report from fellow chipmaker Nvidia, which gave a big forecast for upcoming AI-related sales. Investors have another busy week of economic updates ahead, including more consumer confidence and employment data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/memorial-day-stock-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos