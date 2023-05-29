State Farm halts home insurance sales in California, citing wildfire risk







new York

CNN

—

State Farm halts new home insurance sales in California, citing wildfire risks and skyrocketing construction costs, the company announcement Friday. The insurance giant stopped accepting claims for property and casualty insurance from businesses and individuals in California on May 27. However, State Farms’ decision does not affect existing auto insurance. State Farm General Insurance Company made the decision due to historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure and a difficult reinsurance market, the company said in a statement. California has averaged more than 7,000 wildfires each year, consuming an average of more than 2 million acres, over the past five years, according to data from the governor’s office. Scientists and authorities in California attribute the intensity of the fire seasons to the climate crisis. While insurance companies prioritize their short-term financial goals, the Department of Insurance’s long-term goal is to protect consumers, California Department of Insurance spokesman Michael Soller said. The factors behind State Farms’ move are beyond the agencies’ control, Soller added. Importantly, current State Farm customers are unaffected and no non-renewals are being issued as a result of this announcement, Soller said. State Farm, which is the largest auto and home insurance provider in the United States along with its subsidiaries, said it will continue to work with the California Department of Insurance and lawmakers to build market capacity in the state. . However, taking these steps now is necessary to improve the company’s financial strength, State Farm said, adding that it will be reassessed based on market conditions. The Illinois-based insurance group said its agents would continue to work with existing customers. Last year, American Insurance Group announced it would withdraw policies for multimillion-dollar homes in California, in part because of wildfire risk, according to the Wall Street Journal. reported.

