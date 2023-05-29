Business
Stock market today: Markets mostly up after Biden-McCarthy US debt deal
Global shares were mostly higher on Monday after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a final agreement on…
Global shares were mostly higher on Monday after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hit a final agreement on an agreement to raise the US national debt ceiling, although the measure requires congressional approval.
Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong fell. Markets in London and Seoul were closed for a public holiday and US markets will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.
The US debt deal mitigated what had been a potentially huge threat to markets around the world. Biden and McCarthy worked over the weekend to try to ensure sufficient Congress support to pass the measure before the June 5 deadline and avoid disruption federal default.
Markets are currently reacting cautiously. Buoyant, but cautious, Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said in a comment.
This agreement only shifts the issue to potentially more politically favorable times after the presidential election two years from now. Nothing is certain in this regard, and it is possible that the resolution will be even more difficult than it has been on this occasion, Bennett said.
The German DAX rose 0.2% to 16,010.98 and the CAC40 in Paris edged up 0.1%. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 0.3%.
In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index jumped around 2% early on but closed 1% higher at 31,233.54. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney jumped 0.9% to 7,217.40. The Shanghai Composite added 0.3% to 3,221.45.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slipped 1% to 18,551.11.
Taiwan’s benchmark index gained 0.8% while India’s added 0.5%.
Investors have another busy week of U.S. economic updates ahead, including consumer confidence and employment data.
On Friday, tech stocks fueled strong gains for Wall Street. Chipmaker Marvell Technology jumped a record 32.4% after the chipmaker said it expects AI revenue in fiscal year 2024 to at least double by compared to the previous year. On Thursday, fellow chipmaker Nvidia soared as it predicted huge upcoming AI-related sales.
The S&P 500 rose 1.3% and the Dow Jones gained 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted the biggest gains, up 2.2%. The index rose 2.5% over the week.
The revolutionary field of AI has become a hot topic. Critics warn it’s a potential bubble, but proponents say it could be the last revolution to reshape the global economy. The country’s financial watchdog, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, said it was working to ensure companies follow the law when using AI.
Wall Street and the broader economy already had a full list of concerns before the threat of a US default on its debt was clearly highlighted on the list.
A key measure of inflation which is closely watched by the Federal Reserve beat economists’ expectations in April.
Persistent inflationary pressure is complicating the Fed’s fight against rising prices. The central bank has been raising interest rates aggressively since 2022, but recently signaled it would likely forgo a rate hike at its meeting in mid-June. The government’s latest inflation report raises concerns about the Fed’s next move.
The latest inflation data also highlighted the continued resilience of consumer spending, which has been a key bulwark, along with the strength of the job market, against a recession. The economy grew at a sluggish 1.3% annual rate from January to March and is expected to accelerate to a 2% pace in the current April-June quarter.
The impact of inflation and fears of a looming recession weighed on corporate earnings and forecasts. The latest round of corporate earnings is coming to an end, with S&P 500 corporate earnings contracting about 2%.
In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil added 14 cents to $72.81 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It took 84 cents to $72.67 a barrel on Friday.
Brent crude, the standard for international trade, advanced 5 cents to $77.03 a barrel.
The dollar slipped to 140.26 Japanese yen from 140.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.0717 from $1.0724.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
