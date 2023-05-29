European stocks slide, but debt ceiling deal supports US futures





[1/2] The DAX chart of the German stock price index is pictured on the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 26, 2023. REUTERS/Staff

European stock indices down, US futures up

The dollar at its highest for 6 months against the yen

US and UK markets closed for bank holidays

The Price of Markets in the Fed’s Rate Hike Next Month LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) – European stock indices fell slightly on Monday, lacking momentum as U.S. and U.K. markets closed, but news that the U.S. had reached a debt ceiling deal over the course of over the weekend kept Wall Street futures positive. US President Joe Biden and Congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative agreement on Saturday to raise the federal government’s debt ceiling to $31.4 trillion, in a bid to prevent the United States from defaulting on their debt. The deal should only provide short-term relief to markets as concerns persist over inflation and further rate hikes. Asian stocks mostly rose, with the Tokyo Nikkei (.N225) hitting a new 33-year high. But Chinese stocks fell after data showed profits at Chinese industrial companies were plummeting. At 11:50 GMT, the MSCI World Equity Index was up 0.1% (.MIWD00000PUS). European stock indices first opened higher and then weakened, with the European STOXX 600 down 0.1% on the day (.STOXX). But Wall Street futures rose, with the S&P 500 e-minis up 0.3% and the Nasdaq e-minis up 0.4%. US and UK markets are closed on Mondays for public holidays. US six-month credit default swaps have tightened, meaning the cost of insuring against exposure to short-term US debt default has fallen. But the five-year swap rose, suggesting some caution in the markets about the deal. If the debt ceiling agreement passes through Congress, market attention will return to the US Federal Reserve’s rate plans, according to Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier. “Growth, especially in the United States, remains quite resilient. Inflation is quite sticky,” Chaar said. “We’ve gone back to the narrative that the Fed has to push harder to bring inflation down and that’s obviously going to create some form of anxiety in the market because when you raise price rates, rather than lower rates , you put pressure on valuations.” Markets expect the Fed to hike rates 25 basis points next month and then hold them steady for the rest of the year . The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, beat expectations on Friday and US two-year yields hit their highest level in more than two months after the data was released. . Treasury bills were not traded on Monday. Eurozone government bond yields were down ahead of eurozone inflation data due on Wednesday and Thursday. The benchmark German 10-year yield fell 10 basis points to 2.435. The US dollar index fell 0.1% to 104.21 and the euro edged lower to $1.07165. The dollar briefly hit a six-month high against the yen in Asian trading. In Turkey, the lira hit a new high against the dollar after President Tayyip Erdogan won a presidential election on Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule for a third decade. Oil prices fell, with Brent futures down 0.2% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude down 0.1%. Gold was also little changed, sitting near Friday’s two-month lows . Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, Stella Qiu and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Sam Holmes and Jan Harvey Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Elizabeth Howcroft Thomson Reuters Reports on the intersection of finance and technology, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, virtual worlds and money that generates “Web3”.

