Stock market today: Wall Street joins the global crisis

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks slipped on Wall Street on Wednesday as concerns grew about the strength of the global economy and the frenzy around artificial intelligence cooled.

The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in morning trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 228 points, or 0.7%, at 32,814 as of 10:15 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.5%.

Stock markets in Asia fell even further after discouraging data on manufacturing from China. The world’s second-largest economy did not rebound as strongly as many investors had hoped. That raises concerns as economies around the world grapple with still-high inflation and much higher interest rates than a year earlier.

Wall Street has been able to ride out those worries quite well recently, thanks in large part to strong gains from big tech companies and others who got caught up in the buzz around AI. The S&P 500 is still on track for a modest gain in May, which would be its third consecutive gaining month.

But some air escaped from these big winners on Wednesday. Nvidia, whose chips are helping fuel the surge in AI, fell 2.1% and is heading for its first plunge since giving a monster forecast last week for upcoming sales. It has already more than doubled this year and was flirting with a total value of $1 trillion a day earlier.