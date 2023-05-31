Wall Street plummets along with markets around the world





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street tumbled along with stock markets around the world on Wednesday as concerns grew about the strength of the global economy and inflation.

The S&P 500 was down 0.8% at midday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 261 points, or 0.8%, at 32,781 as of 11:20 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.8%.

Stock markets in Asia fell even further on discouraging manufacturing data from China. The world’s second-largest economy did not rebound as strongly as many investors had hoped. That raises concerns as economies around the world grapple with still-high inflation and much higher interest rates than a year earlier. Wall Street has been able to weather those worries fairly well recently, thanks in large part to strong gains from a handful of tech companies and others that have been carried away by the buzz around AI. The S&P 500 is still on track to close out a roughly flat May and could pull off a third consecutive month of gain. But some air escaped from these big winners on Wednesday. Nvidia, whose chips are helping fuel the surge in AI, fell 3.3% and is heading for its first plunge since giving a monster forecast last week for upcoming sales. It has already more than doubled this year and was flirting with a total value of $1 trillion a day earlier. Concerns are also growing for the U.S. economy as a whole, which has begun to slow under the weight of much higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been raising rates at a breakneck pace since the start of last year in hopes of bringing inflation under control. But high rates work by hurting the economy and hitting investment prices. We see this as a race to the bottom between inflation and economic activity, said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust. Either inflation has to break lower to return to the Fed’s target, which would allow it to cut interest rates, or the economy will fall into recession. Roth said the economy and inflation have remained strong for longer than he expected: it’s a very slow race to the bottom.” Many traders are bracing for the Fed to raise rates again at its next meeting in two weeks, but the hope is that it may be the last for some time. A report released Wednesday morning bolstered expectations of at least one more hike after showing employers advertised more job openings last month than expected. This is the latest signal from a labor market that has remained remarkably resilient in the face of rising interest rates. While this is good news for workers and for the economy, it also gives the Fed more leeway to keep rates high. A strong labor market could keep upward pressure on workers’ wages, which Wall Street fears will keep inflation high. The increase in job openings is the worst news the Fed can have because it only increases pressure on wages, Roth said. Other smaller parts of the economy have suffered much more. A report released Wednesday morning suggested manufacturing in the Chicago area is contracting far more than economists feared. It is the latest region to report much weaker than expected manufacturing. The US banking system is also under pressure from the Fed. The spike in rates over the past year means customers are withdrawing their deposits in hopes of earning more interest in money market funds. Higher rates also drove down the value of bonds and other investments that banks made when rates were low. On Friday looms the full US government report on economy-wide hiring. Economists expect it to show a slowdown in hiring and an increase in the unemployment rate. Behind all these concerns is a drama still simmering in Washington regarding a potential default on US government debt. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are trying to compete for enough votes to push through a deal they reached over the weekend to allow the US government to borrow more money. They need approval in place before the US government runs out of money to pay its bills, which could happen as early as Monday. If they fail, a default could cause enormous pain to the economy and financial markets. On Wall Street, Advance Auto Parts plunged 33.6% after reporting much weaker earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected. The retailer also said it expects the pressures to continue through 2023, and it cut its full-year financial forecast and cut its dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 5.8% after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter. HP fell 4% after its revenue also fell below forecasts. Earnings for S&P 500 companies were significantly better than analysts feared for the first three months of the year. But they were still down from the previous year. In overseas stock markets, the Hang Seng fell 1.9% in Hong Kong, while stocks fell 0.6% in Shanghai. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.4%, while the indices fell 1.7% in France and 1.7% in Germany. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.64% from 3.70% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans that influence the housing market and other markets. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, fell to 4.40% from 4.46%. AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.

