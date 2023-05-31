The second meeting of the EU-US Trade and Labor Ministerial Dialogue focuses on forced labor and the green transition





The discussion focused on how to eradicate forced labor from EU and US supply chains and make the green transition a success for workers and businesses. Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and US Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai met with TALD social partners in Lule, Sweden as part of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC). They advanced discussions on eradicating forced labor from EU and US supply chains that they started at the last TTC in December. This is the first time that business and labor organizations from the EU and US have presented joint policy recommendations based on input from TALD stakeholders, demonstrating the value of the TALD process. The EU and the US will now discuss in more detail how best to take these recommendations into account and follow up on them. TALD participants also started a discussion on how to make the green transition a success for workers and businesses. As the EU and US launch their Transatlantic Sustainable Trade Initiative (TIST) work program to address global environmental and climate challenges, the TALD is focusing on this. Stakeholders from the social partners were invited to deepen their discussions on this subject in view of the next TALD ministerial meeting. The EU and US established the TALD at their second TTC meeting on May 16, 2022 to consult with their respective social partners (on the EU side also referred to as “social partners”) on transatlantic trade issues and work. They held their inaugural technical meeting in September 2022 and the first ministerial-level meeting took place in December 2022. For more information EU-US joint statement from the Trade and Technology Council (May 2023) Inaugural technical meeting of the TALD First TALD Ministerial Meeting

