WE Soda will sell at least $800 million worth of shares in rare London IPO





LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) – WE Soda, the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, is seeking to raise at least $800 million for its parent company Ciner Group in an initial public offering (IPO), its chief strategy officer told Reuters, in a show of confidence in London’s capital markets. The final size of the offering is subject to investor comment but will represent at least 10% of WE Soda’s share capital, Nicholas Hall said, after the company announced its intention to list earlier on Wednesday. News reports have previously indicated a potential valuation for the chemical company of up to $8.5 billion. Part of the proceeds from the sale will be used by Ciner Group, a family-owned Turkish industrial conglomerate, to repay intercompany loans made by WE Soda to other group entities, Hall said. Banks handling the IPO are expected to start taking stock orders from investors in the coming weeks, with a view to pricing a deal by the end of June, it said. he adds. WE Soda’s plans come at a quiet time for European IPOs, after soaring interest rates and economic uncertainty nearly froze the market last year. There has also been debate over the attractiveness of London as a listing location following Britain’s departure from the European Union and some high profile defections from national or local listed companies overseas, including Cambridge-based chipmaker Arm. Hall said WE Soda and its parent company chose London because of investors’ deep understanding of the chemicals industry, as well as the fact that London acts as a gateway to the United States, its growth market. target. WE Soda and other Ciner Group businesses are also based in Britain, he added. Although proceeds from IPOs in London fell by 90% last year, according to research by consultancy EY, the British capital has seen some activity in recent months. Earlier in May, Admiral Acquisition (ADMR.L), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) founded by veteran trader Martin E. Franklin, raised $550 million in an IPO in London. In April, Melrose Industries (MRON.L) listed the former automotive division of British engineer GKN as Dowlais (DWL.L) on the London Stock Exchange. Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro Thomson Reuters As a member of the Reuters Deals team, Pablo covers equity and debt markets transactions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, from IPOs to buyout financings. He previously worked at Mergermarket, Euromoney and Spanish digital media. Contact: +447721821589

