Little Leaf Farms Celebrates Growth in Pennsylvania and Announces Plans to Open New Greenhouse in Fall 2023
Governor Josh Shapiro attended the ceremony of the May 31st
DEVENS, Mass., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — small leaf farmsthe nation’s #1 brand of packaged lettuce grown sustainably through Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art greenhouse in McAdoo, Pennsylvania this autumn. This will be the fifth greenhouse for Little Leaf Farms and the brand’s second greenhouse in Pennsylvania. With the expanded capacity of 10 additional acres of indoor production of sustainably grown fresh lettuce, Little Leaf Farms will expand its retail presence to nearly 5,000 grocery stores, making its fresh vegetables available at most major retailers from the Midwest to the Southwest. East.
News of the expansion was shared at a ceremony hosted by the brand on May 31stwelcoming the Governor Josh Shapiro and other state officials to celebrate the growth of Little Leaf Farms in Pennsylvania. Little Leaf Farms owns 180 acres in McAdoo and quickly became the largest producer of leafy greens grown within the state. The company opened its first 10-acre greenhouse in July 2022 and expects to employ over 170 people by the end of 2023.
“We believe in the role of the CEA industry in leading the way to more sustainable product production and are focused on our mission to provide fresh and delicious leafy greens to consumers,” said Paul Sellew, Founder and CEO of Little Leaf Farms. “We continue to build on our ambitious growth plans and our expansion into Pennsylvania testifies to how we have been able to continuously adapt our efficient production and operations. We are delighted to have increased our retail sales by more than 50% over the past year and to be the #1 brand of CEA sustainably grown packaged lettuce in the country. »
These 10 additional greenhouse acres represent a significant increase in capacity, allowing Little Leaf Farms to harvest more than 20M pounds of leafy greens every year on its sites. The new greenhouse will use Little Leaf Farms state-of-the-art technology and efficiency, including advanced heating, cooling and lighting systems, as well as natural energy from the sun and fresh rainwater. The greenhouse will also incorporate the brand’s hands-free automated growing system, which means the leafy greens are intact from seed to packaging and never require washing. Little Leaf Farms lettuce is grown 365 days a year, harvested daily and delivered from the greenhouse to the grocery store within 24 hours.
“Pennsylvania has a proud agricultural heritage, and our agriculture sector is a key driver of our economy, contributing more than $132 billion to our economy and supporting nearly 600,000 jobs,” Governor Shapiro said. “I want to plant a flag and show the rest of the country that Pennsylvania is a leader in agriculture, job creation and innovation and Little Leaf Farms’ investment in our Commonwealth is proof that the future is growing right here at Carbon County. Pennsylvania is open for business and my administration will continue to support our farmers, scientists and entrepreneurs who want to grow and prosper here in the Commonwealth. »
“Pennsylvania has been a great partner in bringing our expansion vision to life,” continued Sellew. “With its convenient location on the East Coast, we’ve been able to expand significantly in the Southeast and now look forward with Midwest to bring our delicious, fresh greens to more consumers, all within 24 hours.” following the harvest for ultimate freshness. »
The brand also presented a $10,000 donation to Feeding Pennsylvania, a local nonprofit organization that works to secure food and other resources to reduce hunger and food insecurity across the state. The funds will be distributed to Feeding Pennsylvania member food banks to help people throughout the region facing food insecurity.
“Feeding Pennsylvania is thrilled to partner with Little Leaf Farms and accept this $10,000 donation, which will be allocated to each of our nine member food banks serving the 67 counties of Pennsylvania,” said Shea Saman, CEO and interim CFO of Feeding Pennsylvania. “The food banks of Pennsylvania and across the country are facing increasing financial challenges due to growing demand for food aid, rising costs of food and other operating expenses, and supply chain disruptions from essential food products. This financial support will help food banks bridge the gap to ensure they can continue to meet the growing needs of communities across Pennsylvania.”
Continuing its mission to transform the way food is grown and bring fresh greens to everyone, Little Leaf Farms remains focused on scalable expansion and growth. The brand recently announced its projection to break $100 million in retail sales by the end of 2023, and with the ability to continue building additional spaces in Pennsylvanialooks forward to increasing its greenhouse footprint in both Pennsylvania As good as inside Devens, Mass. where it operates three greenhouses.
For more information about Little Leaf Farms, visit littleleaffarms.com.
About Little Leaf Farms
Little Leaf Farms is on a mission to transform the way food is grown through suburban farming practices rebuilt for the modern world. Using state-of-the-art greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms grows fresh, sustainable lettuce 365 days a year. Little Leaf Farms uses captured rainwater, natural sunlight shining through high-transmittance glass, and solar energy in their precise, soilless hydroponics. The crisp, tasty young shoots are harvested without ever touching human hands and are never treated with chemical pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. For more information, visit littleleaffarms.com or @littleleaffarms.
