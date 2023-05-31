Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday May 31
People walk along Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 03, 2023.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. May mixed
Major US stock indexes are in mixed condition at the end of May. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is up more than 6% heading into the final session of the month, thanks in large part to the explosion of artificial intelligence. The Dow, on the other hand, is down more than 3%. And the broad S&P 500 rose only slightly in May. The end of the month also brings the United States closer to a potential default, if Congress does not act (more details below). Follow live market updates.
2. Huge upcoming vote
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, speaks during the House Freedom Caucus press conference opposing the debt limitation agreement outside the U.S. Capitol Monday, May 30, 2023.
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
The debt ceiling bill, forged as a compromise between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, is headed to a vote Wednesday night on the floor of the House. The measure cleared a key hurdle on Tuesday night, emerging from the House Rules Committee with a 7-6 vote. McCarthy faces strong resistance from a group of ultra-conservatives in his own party, which which means he will have to rely heavily on Democrats to get the bill through the Senate. There, the Democrats have their own slight majority. Time is running out too. The Treasury Department warned it could run out of money Monday, in just five days.
3. Dimon goes to China
JPMorgan Chase and Company Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing on the “annual oversight of the nation’s largest banks,” on Capitol Hill in Washington , USA, September 22, 2022.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, speaking in Shanghai, called on the US and Chinese governments to calm down and find a way to work better together. “You’re not going to fix these issues if you’re just sitting across the Pacific yelling at each other, so hopefully we’ll have some real engagement,” Dimon said, referring to trade and sustainability issues. security, while speaking at JPMorgan. China World Summit. The banker is not the only top US CEO to visit China this week amid heightened tensions between the countries. Tesla boss Elon Musk met with several senior officials and executives on his trip.
4. A sentence to warn the world
Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, U.S., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Congress is debating the potential and pitfalls of artificial intelligence as products like ChatGPT increase questions about the future of creative industries and the ability to tell fact from fiction.
Eric Lee | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Warnings about artificial intelligence are coming almost as quickly as advances in technology. THE the most recent, containing only one sentence, however, could be the most striking to date. “Mitigate the risk of AI extinction should be a global priority alongside other society-wide risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” reads an open letter published by the Center for AI Security. It is signed by a large number of scientists and senior executives, including Sam Altman, the head of the creator of ChatGPT, OpenAI. Even as ChatGPT explodes in popularity, reaching over 100 million users and prompting several competitors to join the race, Altman has been one of the voices calling for regulation to prevent AI from becoming something more. just a tool for humanity. And that sounds pretty serious.
5. Fall in mortgage demand
Prospective buyers attend an open house at a home for sale in Larchmont, New York, U.S. on Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Tiffany Hagler Gear | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Mortgage demand is at its lowest point in three months, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Rates have risen again recently, reaching almost 7% by some metrics, as it became clear that the Federal Reserve was not going to cut its benchmark rate anytime soon. Home supply also remains tight and prices seem to be picking up again. “While demand for refinancing is almost entirely determined by the level of rates, the volume of purchases continues to be limited by the lack of housing in the market,” said Michael Fratantoni, chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association. , in a press release.
CNBC’s Jesse Pound, Christina Wilkie, Emma Kinery, Elliot Smith, Sheila Chiang and Diana Olick contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/31/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-wednesday-may-31.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Toddler was shot in the foot – NBC 6 South Florida
- Gophers’ new hockey initiative aims to give season ticket holders more flexibility – The Rink Live
- Obituary of Lauren Shanley | Fashion
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday May 31
- Amazon pays $25 million to settle child privacy fees
- Climate threshold of 1.5 degrees won’t prevent ‘significant damage’, scientists report
- Scientists Explain ‘Pandemic Time Warp’, Reveal Who Will Be Most Affected | News
- Political entrepreneur Rahul Gandhi does not see Narendra Modi as an invincible force
- UK Sends Signed Copies of Beano to Australia and New Zealand to Kick Off Post-Brexit Trade Deal | political news
- Consider this from NPRExBulletin
- Successful concurrent show in Atlanta
- Prime Minister ‘disappointed’ with mother’s comments on LGBTQ review, but does not oppose them