Stock market today: Wall Street slips as stocks plummet around the world WSB-TV Channel 2

NEW YORK — (AP) Wall Street fell as stocks tumbled around the world on Wednesday on concerns about the strength of the global economy and inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 25.69, or 0.6%, to 4,179.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.51, or 0.4%, to 32,908.27, and the Nasdaq composite lost 82.14, or 0.6%, to 12,935.29.

Stock markets in Asia fell even further after discouraging data on manufacturing from China. The world’s second-largest economy did not rebound as strongly as many investors had hoped. That raises concerns as economies around the world grapple with still-high inflation and much higher interest rates than a year earlier.

Wall Street has been able to ride out those worries quite well recently, thanks in large part to gains from a handful of tech companies and others that got carried away in the buzz around AI. The S&P 500 managed to end May with a modest gain.

But some air escaped from these big winners on Wednesday. Nvidia, whose chips are helping fuel the rise of AI, fell 5.7% in its first tumble since giving a monster forecast last week for upcoming sales.

Concerns are also growing for the U.S. economy as a whole, which has slowed under the weight of much higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been raising rates at a breakneck pace since the start of last year in hopes of bringing inflation under control. But high rates work by hurting the economy and hitting investment prices.

We see this as a race to the bottom between inflation and economic activity, said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust.

Either inflation must fall to return to the Fed’s target, which would allow it to cut interest rates, or the economy will fall into recession. Roth said the economy and inflation have remained strong for longer than he expected: it’s a very slow race to the bottom.”

A report released Wednesday morning bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise rates at least once more. It showed employers announced more job openings expected, the latest signal from a labor market that has remained remarkably resilient.

While this is good news for workers and for the economy, it also gives the Fed more leeway to keep rates high. A strong labor market could keep upward pressure on workers’ wages, which Wall Street fears will keep inflation high.

The increase in job openings is the worst news the Fed can have because it only increases pressure on wages, Roth said.

But stocks pared losses in the afternoon after a Fed official hinted the central bank could hold rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks.

Indeed, skipping a rate hike at an upcoming meeting would allow the Committee to see more data before making decisions on the extent of further policy firming, Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said in a statement. a speech. But he said the Fed could raise rates yet again at a later meeting.

Other smaller parts of the economy have suffered much more in the face of higher rates. A report released Wednesday morning suggested manufacturing in the Chicago area is contracting far more than economists feared. .

The US banking system is also under pressure. The Fed-induced rate hike means that customers are withdrawing their deposits in hopes of earning more interest on money market funds. Higher rates also drove down the value of bonds and other investments that banks made when rates were low.

Behind all these concerns boils a drama that is still simmering in Washington about a potential default on US government debt.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are trying to muster enough votes to pass a deal allowing the US government to borrow more money. Without it, the US government could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as Monday.

On Wall Street, Advance Auto Parts plunged 35% after reporting much weaker earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected. The retailer also said it expects the pressures to continue through 2023, and it cut its full-year financial forecast and cut its dividend.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 7.1% after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter.

Ford Motor fell 4.7% after CEO Jim Farley told the Bernstein Decisions Conference that electric cars will cost more to manufacture than gas-powered vehicles until at least 2030.

On foreign stock markets, indices tumbled 1.9% in Hong Kong, 1.5% in France and 1.5% in Germany.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.62% from 3.70% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans that influence the housing market and other markets.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, fell to 4.39% from 4.46%.

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald, Matt Ott and Tom Krisher contributed.

