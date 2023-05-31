Taxation and SFDR: implications for fund managers

What is SFDR and what does it have to do with taxation?

A longstanding challenge for funds that claim to promote or feature ESG criteria is that there is little consensus on what ESG actually means. The SFDR aims to alleviate some of these concerns and establish clearer parameters of what sustainable investing looks like in practice. However, while the SFDR offers some welcome commonalities in the form of comparable disclosure requirements, it is far from comprehensive on other aspects, including taxation. This leaves fund managers in the unenviable position of knowing that taxation is something they have to do correctly when it comes to positioning a fund as Section 8 or Section 9 for SFDR purposes, but with no clear path as to how to do it.

The SFDR requires investments by Article 8 funds to follow good governance practices, while Article 9 funds must make sustainable investments, which by definition must follow good governance practices. The SFDR concept of good governance is derived from the SFDR definition of sustainable investing and includes, among other things, a reference to tax compliance. What does this mean in the context of good governance?

What good tax governance means is not specified. However, while there is no concrete guidance or set of rules on how to approach this issue in the specific context of SFDR, there is a growing body of guidance and precedent on which to draw. support to show that a responsible review of tax governance has been carried out. seriously. This may not be a panacea for fund managers in this environment, but it is at least a starting point.

So what is good tax governance?

As is often the case in taxation, the answer is to some extent, it depends. We have seen the emergence of various sources of guidance and standards for good tax governance, from voluntary standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, to an increased focus on systems and delivery in large business risk reviews from HMRC. While there are common themes between these, it’s clear that the metric changes depending on who it’s measuring.

This is not tax relativism, but a pragmatic recognition that not all businesses face the same tax risks, and that an organization’s size and business model can render certain tax governance KPIs obsolete. Proportionality remains an important consideration in what good looks like. For example, there is no point in asking nuanced questions about an organization’s tax department if it is too small to justify having one, or if that function is outsourced. The key is to understand what is appropriate for the taxpayer in question.

This is not very useful for those responsible for verifying whether a given standard is met. In the absence of clearer EU guidance for SFDR purposes, a pragmatic response appears to be to focus on emerging common threads of good tax governance, which include:

commitment to act in accordance with applicable tax laws and to maintain a constructive dialogue with the tax authorities;

regularly documenting and reviewing tax policy and strategy;

top-down commitment to include tax as a board and strategic issue;

the ability to identify and communicate the main tax risks facing the company;

a tax control framework, including a tax risk register and good data management; And

identified responsibilities and clear escalation procedures.

Next: How to be diligent?

Understanding an organization’s tax practices and governance arrangements is rarely a box-ticking exercise, and as consensus grows on what good tax governance means in practice, it may require more dialogue ( perhaps with a wider range of people) than typical due diligence processes previously involved.

It’s a good idea to begin by approaching the task with a structured list of tax governance issues as prompts for discussion and to clearly communicate to a potential beneficiary company what you need to understand. Fund managers may wish to review their existing due diligence and engagement practices and determine where tax governance would fit most naturally (insofar as this is not already an explicit due diligence objective). Managers often take a standardized approach initially and require portfolio entities to complete due diligence questionnaires regarding their tax compliance and risk management arrangements.

The value of this due diligence goes beyond ESG compliance and supporting a particular SFDR fund categorization: the process can dig up unattractive tax skeletons in the closet that may go undetected by tax due diligence. traditional, and therefore may also provide a pricing opportunity.

To facilitate this process, we have developed a range of solutions to help our clients navigate the nebulous and complex world of tax auditing as an ESG issue in the investment space, and we have a range of tools and of products available to accelerate this can turn a daunting and time-consuming task into a manageable exercise. This includes a self-assessment tool that recipient companies can apply to their tax governance arrangements.

Conclusion

The lack of granularity on what good tax governance means in SFDR is perhaps unsurprising. It is fair to say that taxpayer behavior is not the focus of the SFDR, with the word tax appearing only once in the entire regulation. However, the fact that it appears as a necessary part of the central concept of good governance, itself a fundamental requirement of sustainable investing, underlines the fact that taxation is an integral part of the ESG landscape and that fund managers must therefore tackle how to demonstrate that their issuing companies practice good tax governance.