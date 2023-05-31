WOMEN’S GOLF DAY TAKES THE VIEW AT THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE





NEW YORK NEW YORK) – The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today hosted a delegation of representatives from the world of women’s golf, as Women’s Golf Day (WGD) founder Elisa Gaudet had the honor to ring the opening bell. Alongside Elisa on stage were representatives from Acushnet, Titleist and Womens Golf Day partner FootJoy, LPGA players Danielle Kang and former Olympian Leslee Maxie. The monumental moment took place at the start of the week of this year’s new Women’s Golf Day celebration week, which will end on the anniversary of the first-ever Women’s Golf Day on Tuesday 6e June. I’m thrilled to share this platform with great people who have dedicated themselves to promoting women’s golf,” commented Gaudet. The industry works hard to ensure that women are well represented, that the sport understands the needs of its female consumers and that women around the world see all the fantastic opportunities to get involved in golf. This commitment is reflected in the growing female participation numbers around the world, from the bunkers to the boardroom, and we are incredibly proud of the role Women’s Golf Day has played and continues to play in this change. I can’t thank the NYSE and Acushnet enough for putting women first here today and sharing our passion. In addition to taking advantage of the platform afforded to them today by the NYSE, Womens Golf Day also had the opportunity to stay front and center over the next several weeks with brand placement on the famous ABC supersign in Times Square. The brand will also appear on a second sign in Silicon Valley. Women’s Golf Day is now in its 8th year and continues to grow around the world. This year, 4 new countries are joining the campaign; Gambia, Greece, Peru and Zambia and there has been a huge increase in participation in Japan. After hosting its first events in 2021, Japan will host an amazing 139 Women’s Golf Day events, making it the 2nd largest country in the WGD after the United States. There’s still time to find an official Women’s Golf Day event before this year’s celebration ends on June 6. Events are taking place at a wide variety of locations, including special events at all PGA TOUR supermarkets on June 3, as well as traditional golf courses and driving ranges. To find a local place, simply visit www.womensgolfday.com/locations Images and press releases from the PRESS PAGE: www.womensgolfday.com/press

