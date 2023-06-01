Joint statement by Commissioner Simson and German Minister Habeck on energy issues

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson and Federal Minister for Economics and Climate Action Robert Habeck meet today in Lower Saxony, Germany. First, in Hanover, they have a bilateral exchange on current European energy issues. Then they visit the Salcos project of Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter.

During their bilateral meeting, Kadri Simson and Robert Habeck highlight the achievements achieved under REPowerEU and discuss the idea of ​​improving the global scale-up of hydrogen by linking the new European Hydrogen Bank to the German H2Global best practice initiative. As part of a Team Europe approach, H2Global will be open to all EU governments interested in setting up hydrogen tenders. Together with the European Hydrogen Bank, the H2Global foundation will also work on a common European auction open to all EU countries, in order to make a visible contribution to international hydrogen imports.

Minister Habeck said:

Germany is expected to invest more than 5 billion in international hydrogen purchases in the coming years. The first auctions are already taking place. This encouraging model is open to international partners. I therefore warmly welcome the idea of ​​joining forces and making H2Global an integral part of the European Hydrogen Bank.

Commissioner Simson said:

Hydrogen is essential for the complete decarbonization of our energy system, alongside energy efficiency, renewable energy and electrification. EU policy on renewable hydrogen has developed rapidly in recent years and the RePowerEU plan has given it a definite boost. I am happy to see that Germany is the first to set up an international auction. We are ready to build on this experience and develop the first European auction with the European Hydrogen Bank, open to all EU countries.

The tour includes a joint visit to the premises of Salzgitter AG, one of Germany’s largest steel producers. Together with Lower Saxony’s Economics Minister Olaf Lies, Commissioner Simson and Minister Habeck will see firsthand how Salzgitter AG is successfully preparing for climate-neutral production: the switch to low-carbon production 2 crude steel production will be achieved by a new hydrogen-based route to steelmaking. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action is currently providing approximately $700 million in funding towards the ambitious project.

Minister Habeck added:

The successful transformation of our steel industry into green steel is essential both for the future of Germany and the EU as an attractive and resilient center for industry and for the achievement of our climate goals. We are therefore supporting our steelmakers on this path by financing new production sectors such as in the Salzgitter Salcos project that we are visiting today, but also by working intensively to ensure that their enormous future needs in hydrogen and renewable energies are covered. In this context, we are in close dialogue with the other European Member States and the European Commission. Therefore, I am very pleased with the talks with Commissioner Simson today and our joint visit to Salzgitter to learn more about one of the most important future consumption sectors for renewable hydrogen.

In response, Commissioner Simson said:

We had a good discussion with Minister Habeck on the future of the European steel industry, which is essential to the strategic autonomy and competitiveness of our industry. Our REPowerEU plan has raised our ambition for renewable hydrogen consumption, and we expect the steel sector to be one of the main drivers of increased hydrogen consumption. The visit to Salzgitter Salcos was a great opportunity to see the green transition in action for myself, and I am hopeful that we will see such demonstration projects turn into full-scale commercial projects in the years to come in the whole EU.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has published the REPowerEU Package make the European Union (EU) independent of Russian fuel imports. Released this time last year/May 18, 2022, the REPowerEU plan contains a set of legislative proposals and strategies for the EU to save energy, produce clean energy and diversify its supplies energy. One of the central elements of REPowerEU is the ramping up of the hydrogen market: by 2030, the European Commission aims for the EU to produce 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen and import 10 million tonnes additional renewable hydrogen from third countries. So far, the EU has saved almost 20% of its gas consumption, doubled the additional deployment of renewable energy and replaced 80% of the Russian gas pipeline.

H2Globalis an innovative instrument to promote timely and efficient technology and market upscaling of green hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action is already funding EUR 900 million for the first funding window of this auction-based instrument and is currently preparing further auctions, as is the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport. The implementation and further development of H2Global is provided by the non-profit foundation H2Global, whose subsidiary HINT.CO GmbH (Hintco) uses the funding provided to offset the difference between the bid and ask prices . H2Global is designed to promote and accelerate the green transformation of our society and economy in a market-based manner. In collaboration with the BMWK, H2Global strongly supported the development of the European Hydrogen Bank.

THE European Hydrogen Bank is an initiative of the European Commission to facilitate both the production of renewable hydrogen within the EU and imports. Its aim is to fill the investment gap and connect the future supply of renewable hydrogen to European consumers in order to reach the planned target of 20 million tonnes by 2030, thus contributing to the RepowerEU objectives and the transition to climate neutrality.

steel fabrication is a central base industry for many important parts of industrial value chains and therefore a key anchor for Europe as an attractive and thriving industrial At the same time, the steel industry was so far strongly CO 2 -intensive. The successful transformation of this sector therefore also plays a central role in achieving global climate goals and as a model for successful industrial transformation in Germany and Europe. The German Ministry of Economics and Climate Action supports the climate-friendly transformation of the steel industry and other energy-intensive sectors with numerous programs, e.g. the Decarbonisation of Industry (DDI) program , the IPCEI-Hydrogen program, and by preparing the instrument for carbon contracts for difference (CfD).

