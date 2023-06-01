Business
Joint statement by Commissioner Simson and German Minister Habeck on energy issues
EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson and Federal Minister for Economics and Climate Action Robert Habeck meet today in Lower Saxony, Germany. First, in Hanover, they have a bilateral exchange on current European energy issues. Then they visit the Salcos project of Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter.
During their bilateral meeting, Kadri Simson and Robert Habeck highlight the achievements achieved under REPowerEU and discuss the idea of improving the global scale-up of hydrogen by linking the new European Hydrogen Bank to the German H2Global best practice initiative. As part of a Team Europe approach, H2Global will be open to all EU governments interested in setting up hydrogen tenders. Together with the European Hydrogen Bank, the H2Global foundation will also work on a common European auction open to all EU countries, in order to make a visible contribution to international hydrogen imports.
Minister Habeck said:
Germany is expected to invest more than 5 billion in international hydrogen purchases in the coming years. The first auctions are already taking place. This encouraging model is open to international partners. I therefore warmly welcome the idea of joining forces and making H2Global an integral part of the European Hydrogen Bank.
Commissioner Simson said:
Hydrogen is essential for the complete decarbonization of our energy system, alongside energy efficiency, renewable energy and electrification. EU policy on renewable hydrogen has developed rapidly in recent years and the RePowerEU plan has given it a definite boost. I am happy to see that Germany is the first to set up an international auction. We are ready to build on this experience and develop the first European auction with the European Hydrogen Bank, open to all EU countries.
The tour includes a joint visit to the premises of Salzgitter AG, one of Germany’s largest steel producers. Together with Lower Saxony’s Economics Minister Olaf Lies, Commissioner Simson and Minister Habeck will see firsthand how Salzgitter AG is successfully preparing for climate-neutral production: the switch to low-carbon production2 crude steel production will be achieved by a new hydrogen-based route to steelmaking. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action is currently providing approximately $700 million in fundingtowards the ambitious project.
Minister Habeck added:
The successful transformation of our steel industry into green steel is essential both for the future of Germany and the EU as an attractive and resilient center for industry and for the achievement of our climate goals. We are therefore supporting our steelmakers on this path by financing new production sectors such as in the Salzgitter Salcos project that we are visiting today, but also by working intensively to ensure that their enormous future needs in hydrogen and renewable energies are covered. In this context, we are in close dialogue with the other European Member States and the European Commission. Therefore, I am very pleased with the talks with Commissioner Simson today and our joint visit to Salzgitter to learn more about one of the most important future consumption sectors for renewable hydrogen.
In response, Commissioner Simson said:
We had a good discussion with Minister Habeck on the future of the European steel industry, which is essential to the strategic autonomy and competitiveness of our industry. Our REPowerEU plan has raised our ambition for renewable hydrogen consumption, and we expect the steel sector to be one of the main drivers of increased hydrogen consumption. The visit to Salzgitter Salcos was a great opportunity to see the green transition in action for myself, and I am hopeful that we will see such demonstration projects turn into full-scale commercial projects in the years to come in the whole EU.
In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has published the REPowerEU Package make the European Union (EU) independent of Russian fuel imports. Released this time last year/May 18, 2022, the REPowerEU plan contains a set of legislative proposals and strategies for the EU to save energy, produce clean energy and diversify its supplies energy. One of the central elements of REPowerEU is the ramping up of the hydrogen market: by 2030, the European Commission aims for the EU to produce 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen and import 10 million tonnes additional renewable hydrogen from third countries. So far, the EU has saved almost 20% of its gas consumption, doubled the additional deployment of renewable energy and replaced 80% of the Russian gas pipeline.
H2Globalis an innovative instrument to promote timely and efficient technology and market upscaling of green hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action is already funding EUR 900 million for the first funding window of this auction-based instrument and is currently preparing further auctions, as is the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport. The implementation and further development of H2Global is provided by the non-profit foundation H2Global, whose subsidiary HINT.CO GmbH (Hintco) uses the funding provided to offset the difference between the bid and ask prices . H2Global is designed to promote and accelerate the green transformation of our society and economy in a market-based manner. In collaboration with the BMWK, H2Global strongly supported the developmentof the European Hydrogen Bank.
THE European Hydrogen Bank is an initiative of the European Commission to facilitate both the production of renewable hydrogen within the EU and imports. Its aim is to fill the investment gap and connect the future supply of renewable hydrogen to European consumers in order to reach the planned target of 20 million tonnes by 2030, thus contributing to the RepowerEU objectives and the transition to climate neutrality.
steel fabrication is a central base industry for many important parts of industrial value chains and therefore a key anchor for Europe as an attractive and thriving industrial At the same time, the steel industry was so far strongly CO2-intensive. The successful transformation of this sector therefore also plays a central role in achieving global climate goals and as a model for successful industrial transformation in Germany and Europe. The German Ministry of Economics and Climate Action supports the climate-friendly transformation of the steel industry and other energy-intensive sectors with numerous programs, e.g. the Decarbonisation of Industry (DDI) program , the IPCEI-Hydrogen program, and by preparing the instrument for carbon contracts for difference (CfD).
Documents
Related links
|
Sources
2/ https://energy.ec.europa.eu/news/joint-statement-commissioner-simson-and-german-minister-habeck-energy-issues-2023-05-31_en
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Marlo Hampton Wears Sheer Halter Dress: Photos
- Joint statement by Commissioner Simson and German Minister Habeck on energy issues
- Weight-loss surgery surges among adolescents: study
- Trump turns on his ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
- Actor Danny Masterson convicted of rape
- US Deploys Technology Diplomacy to Foster Leadership in Emerging Fields
- Nvidia briefly worth $1 trillion thanks to AI boom – BBC News
- Can Ketamine Treat Severe Depression? | Smart News
- Young Chinese cannot find jobs. Xi Jinping says to eat bitterness.
- The challenges facing Erdogan’s new cabinet – Middle East Monitor
- Boris Johnson is ‘too talented and influential to be stuck in no man’s land’ YOUR OPINION | Politics | News
- Reviews | The “America First” reasons why the United States should support Ukraine