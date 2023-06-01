Launch of the ARTEX grant with the portrait of Francis Bacon





ARTEX Stock Exchange, the first stock exchange in the field of fine art, will offer the possibility of owning part of a classic by Francis Bacon. Art lovers and investors will be able to purchase shares in Bacons Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer. Three studies for a portrait of George Dyer by Frances Bacon. SourceARTEX The art IPO will offer shares with a par value of $100, with 385,000 70% of all Class B shares initially listed on the ARTEX platform. These shares can be purchased through specific banks and brokers and will be purchasable between June 19 and July 19, before being traded on the ARTEX secondary market. The exchange values ​​the artwork at US$55 million after it was purchased at auction for US$52 million in May 2017. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein, co-founder and chairman of ARTEX, welcomed the great privilege of listing the first work of art on the stock exchange. He said: Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer is one of the most famous triptychs in the history of modern art, produced at Bacon’s artistic peak, during a particularly turbulent and productive period of his life. For investors to see more iconic works of art trade on the ARTEX exchange in the future, trust is key, Wenceslas added, noting that the group would follow all rigorous regulatory frameworks while remaining transparent. The Bacon sale is expected to be the first of a US$1 billion art sale. Fellow co-founder and CEO, Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi concluded: ARTEX offers the opportunity not only to revisit [Bacons] heritage but to finally make his work accessible to all.

