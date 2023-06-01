Non-competition agreements are generally illegal

In a May 30 memo, National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo announced that the non-compete agreements violate the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). The announcement, which applies to non-union and unionized employers, can result in unfair labor practice charges for any employer who uses non-competition, said Thomas Payne, an attorney at Barnes & Thornburg in Indianapolis.

However, a manager or supervisor’s non-competition apparently would not be affected by the memo because the NLRA only applies to non-management and non-supervisory staff, said James Redeker, an attorney at Duane. Morris in Philadelphia. Managers and supervisors are most likely to have non-competitions, he noted.

Content of the memo

The memo explains that overly broad non-competition agreements are illegal because they prevent employees from exercising their rights under Section 7 of the NLRA, which protects the right of employees to take collective action to improve their conditions. of work.

“This denial of access to employment opportunities interferes with workers engaged in Section 7 activity in several ways,” Abruzzo said in the memo. ” [F]or, for example, workers know they will find it harder to replace lost income if they are fired for exercising their statutory rights to organize and act together to improve working conditions; their bargaining power is undermined in the context of lockouts, strikes and other labor disputes; and their social ties and solidarity leading to improved working conditions in workplaces are lost as they scatter to the four winds.”

Specifically, Abruzzo said, these agreements interfere with employees’ ability to:

Threaten in a concerted way to resign to ensure better working conditions.

Conduct in a concerted manner to resign or otherwise resign in a concerted manner to ensure better working conditions.

Collaboratively seek or accept employment with a local competitor to obtain better working conditions.

Solicit their collaborators to work for a local competitor as part of a broader process of protected consultation.

Seeking employment, at least in part, to specifically engage in a protected activity, including union organizing, with other workers at an employer’s workplace.

“Although current board law does not unequivocally recognize a Section 7 right of employees to resign in concert, such a right follows logically from board law, the principles of section 7 and the purposes of the law. It is also consistent with the U.S. Constitution and other federal laws. Accordingly, I will urge counsel to limit rulings inconsistent with this law to their facts or to rescind them. “Abruzzo said in the memo.

The memo further stated that business interests in retaining employees or protecting special investments in employee training will likely never justify an overbroad non-competition provision. “U.S. law generally protects employee mobility, and employers can protect training investments through less restrictive means, such as offering a longevity bonus,” Abruzzo said. “I note that employers’ legitimate business interest in protecting proprietary information or trade secrets may be addressed by closely tailored employment agreements that protect those interests.”

Overly broad non-competition provisions imposed on low- and middle-wage workers who do not have access to trade secrets are unlikely to be justified, according to the memo. Also, non-competitions are unenforceable in some states, he added.

However, Abruzzo briefly explained that in some cases, non-competition agreements could be lawful if the provisions clearly restricted only the management or ownership interests of individuals in a competing business, or genuine independent contractor relationships.

Practical impact of the memo

Like when the Federal Trade Commission proposed banning nearly all non-competitions, employers may consider eliminating the use of low-wage non-competitions, particularly if those workers do not have access to job secrets. proprietary or commercial, given the wording of the memo.

An employer who intends to uphold its non-competition agreements should be prepared for litigation. The NLRB would consider non-competition, even in a non-unionized workforce, to be a violation and therefore an unfair labor practice or other restriction of Section 7 rights, said Foley attorney Carrie Hoffman. & Lardner in Dallas.

Therefore, “all employers subject to state labor relations law should evaluate the memorandum,” said Jenn Betts, an attorney with Ogletree Deakins in Pittsburgh.

As with all memoranda from the attorney general, this memo is not a statement or ruling of law, Payne said. “The General Counsel does not make the law, but he prosecutes the NLRA, and the National Labor Relations Board makes the law. This legal position would only become law if the NLRB made a decision or an administrative rule in accordance with the Advocate General’s position,” he said.

Payne said any employer who uses non-compete agreements, plans to do so in the future, or may enforce such provisions now faces the prospect of an unfair labor practice charge and subsequent complaint. NLRB regional offices.

“The memorandum directs regional offices to submit these types of cases to the Counseling Division,” he said. “The Advice Division would then decide whether to issue a complaint.” This is the General Counsel’s normal process for choosing cases to pursue that meet the General Counsel’s objectives.

“So the General Counsel is laying the groundwork for regional offices to bring suits against the companies in accordance with the General Counsel’s legal theory that non-competition agreements violate the NLRA. This means that soon we will likely have a case before an administrative law judge and later the NLRB presenting the issue.”

The memo also explains that when a person who filed an unfair labor practice complaint alleging discrimination in an NLRB case alleges that they lost work opportunities because of a non-competition provision, NLRB regions should seek to make the individual whole. “So employers now face the prospect of litigation with the NLRB and also an additional avenue for the NLRB to compensate former employees who file unfair labor practice charges,” Payne said.

Union employers use non-competition less frequently than non-union employers, he added. Arguably, a non-competition agreement used for unionized employees should be negotiated with a union, as it impacts the employees’ terms of employment, he explained.