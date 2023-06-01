An art exchange announced its launch in London this week, aiming to make art a more accessible investment prospect. Called Artex, the new stock exchange regulated by the Liechtenstein Financial Markets Authority with an EU license opens with the listing of Francis Bacons Three Studies for a Portrait of George Dyer (1963), which Artex has valued at about $55 million. The work was entrusted by a private collector who bought it from Christies for $51.8 million with fees in 2017.

Artex will initially offer 70% of the work (worth $38.5 million) in shares worth $100 each, but more will come because its owner can only keep 10%, confirms Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi, co -founder and CEO of Artex and a former investment banker. Pre-marketing is expected to officially begin on June 19, and public trading will begin on July 21. Artex will take 3% of the valuation of the work and also collect a small commission on each transaction, Benjelloun-Touimi said. More works will hit the market, the frequency depending on the response, he says.

This is not the first attempt to split art into marketable pieces and so far the jury is still out on such projects, which have not yet attracted enough cash to succeed and may invite speculation of short duration. Benjelloun-Touimi says Artex’s regulated framework dictates transparency and non-discrimination, making it a viable option for institutional investors. He accepts that art is not oil, it is not a commodity and undertakes that the works that Artex offers will be exhibited in public museums, rather than, for example, kept in a port. franc. As for speculation, he says, you can limit it, but you can’t stop it in any asset, it’s rooted in human nature.

Untitled (Pablo Picasso) (1984) by Jean-Michel Basquiat, est 4.5mn-6.5mn Christies Images



Christies will offer a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat of Picasso, estimated between 4.5mn and 6.5mn, in London on June 28. The 1984 work is painted on metal with Pablo Picasso written seven times in capital letters, almost like a mantra, says Christies senior specialist Tessa Lord. There’s an ongoing fascination with artist painting artist, especially in a cross-generational way, and Basquiat and Picasso are two big ticks for us, says Lord. The work sold at Christies for 1mn with fees in 2007 and was last seen in public at the Barbicans Basquiat: Boom for real exhibition in 2017-18, on loan from an Italian private collection.

Christies scored a hit with Basquiat in Hong Kong last weekend when his three-dimensional painting Black (1986) grossed HK$51.5 million (HK$62.6 million with fees, around $8 million) . The work, which had a third-party guarantee, was the largest lot in his healthy 20th/21st century evening sale on May 28, although its final price was just below his estimate of pre-sale and the amount realized from its previous sale in 2020 ($8.1 million, not accounting for inflation).

I would call my house Katerina Seda’s Swallow’s Nest; sculptures at Bosse & Baum, 10,000-30,000 Courtesy of the artist/Bosse & Baum



The third London Gallery Weekend runs June 2-4 and, with 123 galleries participating in 135 locations across the city this year, is the largest free gallery event in the world. Train strikes scheduled for Friday and Saturday could deter those traveling from outside the capital, but for those already in London there is a boosted program of over 100 public events, performances and live tours led by experts..

The event is clustered in four zones in Central London, West, East and South, with the Central Zone being by far the largest (87 venues). For those out of town, this makes the event more vital. Galleries in Mayfair operate almost like a different industry to those elsewhere, particularly in Peckham, for example, and the gap is widening, says Alexandra Warder, co-founder of Bosse & Baum, in south London. But the London Gallery Weekend is designed and built by galleries, so they are sensitive to who it is for. The Warders gallery opens a solo exhibition by Czech artist Kateina ed, which extends a series produced for nursing homes in Austria and Slovakia (2019-21). This transforms the old residents’ houses into wooden sculptures that are also birdhouses (price between 10,000 and 30,000).

Hans Arp in Clamart, France, in 1957 Andr Villiers, ArchivStiftung Arp eV, Berlin



The estate of Franco-German artist Hans Arp (1886-1966) donated 200 plaster sculptures to 10 museums around the world, including the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas, Hepworth Wakefield in the UK and the Albertina in Vienna . The donation also includes two bronzes for each institution, confirms the foundation. The casts, which Arp finalized before handing them over to foundries for manufacture, are invaluable resources for understanding the artists’ process, says Engelbert Bning, director of the foundation. The donation and associated collaboration, which targets institutions that do not have works by Arp, extends to the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, while Bning says plans are underway to add museums in Asia and Africa.

Arp was a co-founder of the Dada movement, which rejected traditional definitions of art after the horrors of World War I, and his often amorphous work reflects the fluidity of national and cultural identity. Born in Alsace, Arp was of German origin but, after the war, became French with the region. He used two first names Hans and Jean to reflect his mixed nationality.

Donkey with Flowers (2022) by Austin Lee, at Chart in Tivoli, 2022 Courtesy Gallery Carl Kostyl/Chart in Tivoli 2022



that of Copenhagen Graphic art fair has extended its outdoor sculpture show at the city’s Tivoli Gardens amusement park to run one month a year until 2026. This year it has 15 works on the slate from August 24 to September 24, all of which are on sale through galleries with artists including Sylvie Fleury and Jonathan Meese. The first year’s feedback was so good that people saw it as a bit of a treasure hunt, says new show manager Julie Quottrup Silbermann.

This year, she organized for the 37 galleries of the coinciding fair (August 24-27) the selection of a work at a price of less than 20,000 DKr ($2,900), for a collective exhibition at the entrance of the Kunsthal Charlottenborg. The art collection supports the wider ecosystem, but we don’t talk about it that much. At the same time, people often ask how to start collecting, says Silbermann, adding that the lecture program will also appeal to new art buyers.

