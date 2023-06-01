May 31 – New safer products for WA regulations





OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Ecology has issued new regulations to reduce toxic chemical pollution in consumer products. Under the regulations, manufacturers will be required to restrict or report the use of certain chemicals in specific products. As consumer products are made, used, and discarded, they can release toxic chemicals into homes, communities, and environments in Washington. These chemicals are linked to health issues like cancer, developmental delays, and disruption of reproductive hormones. In the environment, some of these chemicals can harm fish and other animals. Some are bioaccumulative – they build up over time as they move up the food chain and continue to cause damage. Ecology’s Safer Products for Washington program is designed to reduce this pollution by limiting certain toxic chemicals when a safer chemical alternative is available. Where a safer alternative has not been identified, Ecology may require manufacturers to report the use of these chemicals to increase transparency. from washington Toxic Pollution Act 2019 also allows Ecology to regulate chemicals by class to reduce the likelihood of replacing one toxic chemical with another. “This is an important step for pollution prevention in Washington State. We have taken the first step toward closing gaps in existing federal regulations,” said Laura Watson, director of Ecology. “Through the Safer Products for Washington program, we work with industry representatives, advocates, and community members to identify toxic chemicals, find safer alternatives, and create a healthier environment for our state.” The products covered by the new regulations are significant sources of these toxic chemicals: SPFA in aftermarket stain and water-repellent treatments, carpets and rugs, and leather and textile furniture.

in aftermarket stain and water-repellent treatments, carpets and rugs, and leather and textile furniture. Orthophthalates in vinyl floor coverings and in fragrances for personal care products.

in vinyl floor coverings and in fragrances for personal care products. Organohalogen flame retardants in electrical and electronic products.

in electrical and electronic products. Flame retardants made of recreational polyurethane foam.

made of recreational polyurethane foam. Phenolic compounds in laundry detergents, can and beverage can liners, and thermal paper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ecology.wa.gov/About-us/Who-we-are/News/2023/May-31-New-Safer-Products-for-WA-regulation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos