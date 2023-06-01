Stock market today: Global stocks rise mostly after House approves debt ceiling deal





TOKYO (AP) Global benchmarks were mostly higher on Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a debt ceiling and a package of budget cuts avoiding a default crisis. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.9% in early trading to 7,163.56, while Germany’s DAX jumped 1.1% to 15,833.44. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.7% to 7,495.59. US stocks were expected to drift higher, with Dow futures rising nearly 0.1% to 32,994.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% to 4,197.00. Oil prices have risen. Investor enthusiasm dampened by concerns over China’s economy after disappointing recent data on a recovery in the world’s second largest economy and a key driver of regional growth. Following recent disappointing economic data from China, real economy leveraged stocks are expected to underperform. If China’s economic data continues to fall short of expectations, more participants may begin to forecast lower Chinese GDP for the coming quarters, said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to end at 31,148.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,110.80. The South Korean Kospi quickly lost its early gains to fall 0.3% to 2,569.17. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1% to 18,216.91, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,204.63. If the debt agreement also passes the Senate, government checks will continue to be issued and that would prevent financial upheaval at home and abroad before Monday’s deadline, when the Treasury said the United States would run out of money to pay their debts. Wall Street stocks pared losses in the afternoon after a Federal Reserve official hinted that the central bank could hold rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks. Concerns grew about an economic slowdown under the weight of much higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve has raised rates at a breakneck pace since the start of 2022 in hopes of bringing inflation under control. But high rates work by hurting the economy and hitting investment prices. We see this as a race to the bottom between inflation and economic activity, said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust. Either inflation must fall to return to the Fed’s target, which would allow it to cut interest rates, or the economy will fall into recession. Roth said the economy and inflation have remained strong longer than he expected: It’s a very slow race to the bottom. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.62% from 3.70% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans that influence the housing market and other markets. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, fell to 4.39% from 4.46%. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 12 cents to $68.21 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 18 cents to $72.78 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar rose slightly to 139.89 Japanese yen from 139.29 yen. The euro fell to $1.0683 from $1.0692. ___ AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York. ___ Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/stock-markets-debt-deal-bank-rates-8f1a79998508d469cea52f1d6e9086df The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos