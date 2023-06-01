Marry. 9:27 a.m.: Stock market today: Global markets shake ahead of US debt vote and China factory slowdown | News, Sports, Jobs





Wall Street plunged early this morning along with global equity markets ahead of a U.S. Congressional vote to avoid a government debt default, as the slowdown in Chinese factory activity intensified, another indication that the world economy is slowing down. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.4% and Dow Jones Industrialists lost 0.3% ahead of a vote by all 435 House members on raising the cap public debt. Some lawmakers oppose the spending cuts in the plan while others want deeper cuts. Speaker Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives have tried to align votes to increase the amount the government is allowed to borrow. Officials warn that the Treasury will run out of money as early as next week, which would upend the economy and financial markets. “Any impediments in the future to a smooth transmission of the deal could still trigger risk reduction,” IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report. Uncertainty surrounding US public debt contributes to unease over interest rate hikes by central banks trying to rein in inflation. Even absent a default, all the partisan tightrope maneuvers in Washington could erode trust in the US government. This could trigger a further downgrade in its credit rating, following Standard & Poor’s shock rating downgrade in 2011. Traders are bracing for another possible increase in the Federal Reserve’s key rate at its next meeting in two weeks, but hope it will be the last of this cycle. An official Chinese survey of manufacturers released today found that activity contracted in May due to weak demand from global and domestic consumers. The recovery in the world’s second-largest economy has been weaker than economists and investors had hoped, which likely contributed to the steady decline in oil prices. A monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index released by the national statistics agency and an industry group fell to 48.4 from 49.2 in April on a 100-point scale in which numbers below 50 show a decline in l ‘activity. Manufacturers were hurt by weak global demand and a slower-than-expected recovery in Chinese consumer spending. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,204.56 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.4% to 30,887.88. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.9% to 18,234.27. The Kospi in Seoul fell 0.3% to 2,577.12 and the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney fell 1.6% to 7,091.30. India’s Sensex fell 0.7% to 62,514.88. New Zealand rose while Southeast Asian markets fell. Advance Auto Parts fell 26% in premarket after it largely missed Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings targets and slashed full-year earnings forecasts by more than 40%. At midday in Europe, the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.7%, the DAX in Frankfurt fell 0.4% and the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.2%. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell another $1.87 to $67.59 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $3.21 on Tuesday to $69.46, falling below $70 this week for the first time in more than two months. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, fell $1.72 to $71.99 a barrel in London. It sank $3.53 the previous session to $73.54. The dollar fell to 139.77 yen from 139.87 yen on Tuesday. The euro retreated to $1.0680 from $1.0719. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 index edged up less than 0.1%, while the Dow Jones fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vindy.com/news/latest-news/2023/05/wed-927-a-m-stock-market-today-global-markets-shaky-ahead-of-vote-on-debt-in-us-and-slowing-factories-in-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos