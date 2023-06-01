Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday, June 1
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on May 30, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. New month
Stocks are expected to start June with modest gains as investors remain wary of progress on the debt ceiling agreement in Washington and potential rate hikes from the Federal Reserve later this month. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were roughly flat on Thursday, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.2% and Nasdaq futures rose about 0.1%. %. “We’ve been impressed with the resilience of this market since the March low, absorbing a relentless onslaught of negative sentiment and headlines,” said Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler. Follow live market updates.
2. The debt drama defused…for now
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attend the unveiling of former Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc.’s portrait in the National Statuary Hall of the Capitol on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
It took a late-night vote and a twist of an arm, but a bill to raise the US debt ceiling passed the House on Wednesday, just days before the country faces its first-ever default on June 5. The chamber approved the measure in a vote of 314 to 117, a result more overwhelming than expected for a plan that included spending provisions that many Democrats and Republicans opposed. The Senate will move forward with the bill Thursday morning and aims to send it to President Joe Biden’s office as early as Friday. It remains to be seen how quickly Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can push the bill through the notoriously slow upper house, where opposition from a senator can slow the rapid passage of legislation. . If the Treasury dries up, it would upend global financial markets, cost jobs and jeopardize vital government benefits for millions.
3. Mixed bag for retail
Macy’s company signage is seen at the Herald Square store on March 02, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
A slew of retail earnings reports sent stocks swaying ahead of Thursday’s market open, as some companies noted consumer weakness at the start of the spring season. Macy’s Shares fell 10% after the department store operator cut profits and full-year sales guidance. The company said it saw a decline in discretionary spending starting in March and had to cut seasonal merchandise. from Nordström Shares, however, rose more than 3% after the company beat expectations on higher and lower results on Wednesday. While the retailer expects sales to decline this year, it reported improved sales in April after a slow March. Chewy Actionsmeanwhile, soared more than 15% after the digital pet care retailer topped earnings and revenue estimates.
4. Alexa, pay
The regulator was concerned about Amazon’s dual role as a marketplace and competitor to merchants selling on its platform.
Nathan Stirke | Getty Images
Amazon agreed to hand over more than $30 million to the Federal Trade Commission to settle alleged privacy breaches involving its Alexa and Ring products, according to documents filed Wednesday. The FTC has claimed in separate lawsuits that Amazon improperly secures or stores video recordings and profile data of users, including children. In addition to the settlement fees, Amazon will have to delete dozens of data. And because, according to the FTC, “Ring did not implement basic measures to monitor and detect inappropriate access until February 2019, Ring has no idea of the number of inappropriate accesses to sensitive customer video data. that actually happened”.
5. Go home
A general view of the Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port, a port in Shandong province, China, March 17, 2023.
CFOTO | Edition of the future | Getty Images
More and more companies are looking to bring their manufacturing operations home, pulling out of longstanding production powerhouses like China, in a a trend called “reshoring” which could have massive implications for the global supply chain. According to Bank of America analysis, mentions of ‘relocating’ in first-quarter S&P 500 earnings transcripts rose 128% from the same quarter last year, even outpacing the growth in mentions of “AI”. There are a host of factors at play here: the Russian-Ukrainian war, the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, US and European incentives for home production, and shifting demand due in part to the rise in power of TikTok. Yet reconfiguring the global supply chain would not happen overnight.
CNBC’s Yun Li, Christina Wilkie, Melissa Repko, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Lauren Feiner, Annie Palmer and Lucy Handley contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/01/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-thursday-june-1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- On Pancasila’s birthday, Sabbangparu Police Chief reads President Joko Widodo’s message
- Martha Reeves set for Hollywood Walk of Fame star after fan donations
- Twinerys men’s customizable boxer wins the ISPO Award 2023
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday, June 1
- Qualcomm’s Gen AI Opportunity to Balance Innovation and Ethics
- Ukraine power plant at risk of ‘serious nuclear accident’, official says – BBC News
- Nepal and India sign long-term energy deal and digital payment deal
- President Erdogan’s re-election bolsters Turkey’s democracy and global optimism for peace
- Low-income KIND project is applying for permits for 7141 Woodbine Avenue, Sacramento
- Kendall Jenner shocks in a pastie mini dress with transparent nipples
- Singapore government leverages AI tools from Google Cloud.Here’s what we know so far
- What to read, watch, more