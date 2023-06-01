Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as labor market remains strong

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drift on Thursday as reports on the U.S. economy paint a mixed outlook.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in early trading after posting a third consecutive month of victories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 133 points, or 0.4%, at 32,775 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%.

A bright spot for the market came on Wednesday night when the House of Representatives approved a deal to prevent a potentially catastrophic default on US government debt. But that was what Wall Street expected, and only a trip-up of the deal before it was signed by President Joe Biden would likely cause big waves for stocks.

Markets are more concerned about whether the economy will slip into a recession before inflation recedes enough to convince the Federal Reserve to ease interest rates.

Thursday morning reports gave a clouded picture. One said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, while another suggested employers added more workers to their payrolls last month than expected.

This is good news for workers and for the economy as a whole, which is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates. But a strong labor market could also keep pressure on inflation, pushing the Fed to keep rates high.

On the other hand, a report indicates that labor costs in the first three months of the year rose less than expected. This could mean less pressure on inflation.

Following the reports, traders were heavily betting on the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks. It would be the first time in more than a year that it hasn’t raised rates, and it’s something a Fed official hinted could happen a day early.

But traders see the Fed continuing that possible pause with another rate hike at its next meeting in July. High rates help reduce inflation by slowing the economy and hurting stock prices and other investments.

Manufacturing has been particularly hard hit, and a report later Thursday morning will provide the latest monthly update on the industry.

Despite these concerns, the US stock market has held up this year. But that’s largely down to the gains of a small handful of big tech titles and others swept up in a building frenzy around AI. That pushed the S&P 500 to a gain this year even when the majority of stocks fell.

Some of that enthusiasm cooled after C3.ai gave a revenue forecast for the coming fiscal year that failed to impress Wall Street the way Nvidias did last week. C3.ai said it expects to earn between $295 million and $320 million, compared to around $317 million expected by analysts.

C3.ai fell 21.8%, although it was still up over 179% so far this year. Nvidia rose 2.8%.

Dollar General fell 16.7% after reporting weaker earnings and revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected. He said the economic environment was tougher than expected and cut his financial forecast for the full year.

Macy’s fell 2.8% after lowering expectations for the year and missing first-quarter sales and earnings. He said buyers started pulling back from March. This trend seems to be plaguing retailers across the spectrum.

Hormel Foods gained 5.8% after reporting higher-than-expected earnings for the last quarter.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.59% from 3.65% on Wednesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans that affect the strength of the economy.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.36% from 4.40%.

In Europe, stock indices rose slightly after a report showed inflation there had taken a positive turn, falling to 6.1%, although prices continued to squeeze buyers who have yet to see of real relief in what they pay for food and other necessities.

The German DAX rose 0.7%, while the French CAC 40 rose 0.1%.

Asian markets were mixed as concerns remained over a weaker-than-expected recovery in the Chinese economy.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.1%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.8%.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.