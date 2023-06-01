Business
Carbon capture agreement with Nucor Corporation
We will capture, transport and store up to 800,000 tonnes of CO per year2 from Nucor’s manufacturing site in Convent, Louisiana. The site produces direct reduced iron (DRI), a raw material used to make high-quality steel products, including automobiles, appliances and heavy equipment.
This is the third carbon capture agreement we have announced in the past seven months, after previous ones with an industrial gases company Linde and CF Industries, manufacturer of agricultural fertilizers.
This also marks a milestone – bringing total CO2 we have agreed to transport and store for third party customers up to 5 million metric tons per annum (MTA). This is equivalent to replacing approximately 2 million gas-powered cars with electric vehicles*, which is roughly equal to the total number of electric vehicles on US roads today.
“Our agreement with Nucor is the latest example of how we are fulfilling our mission to help accelerate the world’s path to net zero and create a compelling new business,” said Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon. Solutions. “Momentum is building as customers recognize our ability to solve emissions problems at scale.”
The Nucor project, which is scheduled to start in 2026, will be linked to the same CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure as used by our CF Industries project, and supports Louisiana’s goal of achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
As stated in our recent Flagship event on low carbon solutionswe focus on developing and deploying emissions solutions for energy-intensive sectors of the economy, including industries such as steel.
For more information on ExxonMobil’s low carbon solutions, Click here.
*ExxonMobil analysis based on assumptions for the United States in 2022, including average distance traveled, fuel efficiency, average power grid carbon intensity, electric vehicle charging efficiency and other factors . Gasoline cars include light vehicles (cars, light trucks and SUVs).
