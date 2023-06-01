Wall Street drifts as reports show divided economy





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drift on Wall Street Thursday as reports paint a divided U.S. economy. The labor market remains remarkably strong, but the manufacturing sector is weakening and buyers of all kinds are feeling more pressure.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% at midday after posting a third consecutive month of victories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35 points, or 0.1%, to 32,944 as of 11:05 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%.

A bright spot for the market came on Wednesday night when the House of Representatives approved a deal to prevent a potentially catastrophic default on US government debt. But that was what Wall Street expected, and only a trip-up of the deal before it was signed by President Joe Biden would likely cause big waves for stocks. Markets are more concerned about whether the economy will slip into a recession before inflation recedes enough to convince the Federal Reserve to ease interest rates. Thursday’s reports gave a clouded view. One said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, while another suggested employers raised payrolls last month more than expected. This is good news for workers and for the economy as a whole, which is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates. But a strong labor market could also keep pressure on inflation, pushing the Fed to keep rates high. On the other hand, manufacturing continues to be hit hard, in part by higher interest rates. A report from the Institute for Supply Management indicates that manufacturing fell for a seventh consecutive month in May. The contraction was worse than the previous month and than economists expected. Following the reports, traders were heavily betting on the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks. It would be the first time in over a year that it hasn’t raised rates, and it’s something a Fed official hinted a day earlier could happen. But traders are divided on whether the Fed will pursue a possible pause with another rate hike at its next meeting in July. High rates help reduce inflation by slowing the economy and hurting stock prices and other investments. So far, the economy has held up despite these worries due to a still strong labor market and resilient consumer spending. But reports from several retailers show shoppers are feeling more pressure, at all income levels. Dollar General fell 20.2% after reporting weaker earnings and revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected. He said the economic environment was tougher than expected and cut his financial forecast for the full year. It tends to cater to low-income households. Macy’s, which also owns Bloomingdale’s stores, fell 2% after lowering expectations for the year and missing first-quarter sales and earnings. He said buyers started pulling back from March. This trend seems to be plaguing retailers across the spectrum. Nordstrom rose 0.5% after reporting surprise earnings for the last quarter. He said his customers, who include many high-income households, are also feeling pressure. With the high-end client, I guess we’d say they’re pretty resilient, but they’re also cautious, CEO Erik Nordstrom told analysts on a conference call Wednesday night. And really saw this at all levels, this caution. Hormel Foods gained 5.8% after reporting higher-than-expected earnings for the last quarter. Its brands include Skippy Meats, Spam and Applegate. Several technology-focused stocks also rose, helping to support the broader market. They are seen as among the biggest beneficiaries of lower interest rates, and their large market values ​​give them an outsized weighting on the S&P 500 and other indexes. Apple rose 1% and Amazon gained 0.9%. Gains in Big Tech stocks have helped the S&P 500 rise this year, even when the majority of stocks have fallen. Some of the hottest stocks have been in artificial intelligence. Some of that enthusiasm cooled after C3.ai gave a revenue forecast for the coming fiscal year that failed to impress Wall Street the way Nvidias did last week. C3.ai said it expects to earn between $295 million and $320 million, compared to around $317 million expected by analysts. C3.ai fell 12.9%, although it was still up over 210% so far this year. Nvidia rose 3.7%. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.61% from 3.65% on Wednesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans that affect the strength of the economy. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.37% from 4.40%. In Europe, stock indices rose slightly after a report showed inflation there had taken a positive turn, falling to 6.1%, although prices continued to squeeze buyers who have yet to see of real relief in what they pay for food and other necessities. The German DAX rose 1.1%, while the French CAC 40 rose 0.6%. Asian markets were mixed as concerns remained over a weaker-than-expected recovery in the Chinese economy. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.1%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.8%. AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manisteenews.com/news/world/article/stock-market-today-asian-shares-mostly-rise-18129345.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos