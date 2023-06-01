Business
Stock futures slide with all eyes on debt ceiling vote: Stock market news today
U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors closely watched the outlook for the debt-limiting deal in an expected House vote. Meanwhile, strong US employment data and China’s economic woes put pressure on global markets.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.60% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.40% or more than 130 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.63%.
US bond yields weakened as investors worried about the potential impact of the debt-limiting agreement and scrutinized the release of new jobs data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 3.62%. Yields on two-year bonds, which are more rate sensitive, slipped to 4.3%, while those on 30-year bonds fell to 3.84%.
Stocks lost steam as the Labor Department reported the number of job vacancies rose to more than 10.1 millionup from economists’ expectations of 9.4 million openings.
The figures underscore “that the labor market tightening is unlikely to fall off a cliff, but rather continue to fall on a bumpy path,” Oxford Economics wrote in a note on Wednesday. “While there are concerns about the veracity of the JOLTS survey due to historically low response rates, the bottom line remains that labor market strength remains robust.”
In light of recent economic data, markets are pricing in a 25 basis point interest rate hike from the Fed at the June 13-14 policymakers’ meeting. On the commodities side, the dollar index rose, while crude oil slipped below $70 a barrel.
Still, investors are still very attentive to the latest developments in Washington. The debt ceiling deal brokered by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy passed its first key test on Tuesday when it won approval from the Republican-led House Rules Committee despite opposition from hardliners. That paved the way for the deal before the House on Wednesday.
Time is running out as Congress must race to pass the deal to avoid a catastrophic default by June 5. This so-called X-Date is when the United States will run out of money to pay its bills, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned. .
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson and Federal Reserve of Philadelphia Chairman Patrick Harker signaled on Wednesday that the central bank may pause rate hikes at its next policy meeting. Separately, the economy showed signs of slowing as hiring and inflation slowed, the Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book survey of regional business contacts.
Elsewhere, Chinese factory activity fell to its lowest level for a second consecutive month, another sign that its post-pandemic economic recovery is running out of steam. Asian markets fell after the data was released.
On the housing front, demand for mortgages fell to its lowest level since March, while refinancing activity also hit a new low, MBA data showed on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in business news, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) fell more than 7% after the company posted a revenue loss in its second-quarter results and cut its sales guidance for the full year.
Still, the surge in AI-related stocks was losing momentum, after buzz around the technology helped boost the Nasdaq 100 Index (^NDX) on Tuesday. Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) were flat, while C3.ai, Inc. (AI) fell more than 8% on Wednesday.
In individual stock moves, shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) rose more than 15% following the debt ceiling agreement. The bill would restore government student loan repayments, benefiting the online personal finance company.
Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ) fell more than 5% after the IT giant posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday but reported sales that fell more than analysts expected .
Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC) rose more than 4% after the chipmaker said current-quarter revenue was on track to top its forecast.
__
Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple Or android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInAnd Youtube
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stocks-slide-as-debt-ceiling-vote-looms-jobs-data-stays-hot–stock-market-news-today-162043370.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- North Shore Cricket Club sues ‘imposter’ Surrey club for using name
- “Sometimes I feel like I’ve fallen into fashion,” says Jonathan Anderson
- Stock futures slide with all eyes on debt ceiling vote: Stock market news today
- Google Stock: The AI Revolution Seems Fully Pricing (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- John Legend to Receive Greenwich International Film Festival Honor – Film News in Brief
- Migraine: Developing Drugs for Preventive Treatment
- Pakistani police arrest former PM Imran Khan’s top ally in crackdown
- Donald Trump says he knew he was keeping classified material
- Morton Marcus: Could we use a little more arts, drama, sports?
- CO2 Capture: Bringing the Ocean to CCS – Highlights
- Campus Central wins prestigious architecture award | circle
- Personalized PSA Levels May Improve Prostate Cancer Screening | News Center