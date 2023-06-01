Stock market today: Wall Street rises on hopes of a pause in rate hikes

Wall Street rose Thursday on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon ease its interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 was up 0.9% at midday after a series of reports painted a divided US economy. The labor market remains remarkably strong, but the manufacturing sector is weakening and buyers of all kinds are feeling more pressure. All in all, investors saw the data pushing the Fed to refrain from raising rates at its next meeting in two weeks, which would be the first time it had happened in over a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200 points, or 0.6%, to 33,109 shortly after noon Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 1% gain. It’s full of tech companies and other high-growth stocks that tend to benefit the most from falling rates.

A bright spot for the market came on Wednesday night when the House of Representatives approved an agreement to avoid a potentially catastrophic default on US government debt. But that was what Wall Street expected, and only a trip-up of the deal before it was signed by President Joe Biden would likely cause big waves for stocks.

Markets are more concerned about whether the economy will fall into recession before inflation recedes enough to convince the Federal Reserve to ease interest rates.

Thursday’s reports gave a clouded view. One said that fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, while another suggested that employers increased payrolls last month more than expected.

This is good news for workers and for the economy as a whole, which is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates. But a strong labor market could also keep pressure on inflation, pushing the Fed to keep rates high. A fuller report on hiring will arrive Friday morning.

On the other hand, manufacturing continues to be hit hard, in part by higher interest rates. A report from the Institute for Supply Management indicates that manufacturing fell for a seventh consecutive month in May. The contraction was worse than the previous month and than economists expected.

Following the reports, traders were heavily betting on the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks. It would be the first time in over a year that it hasn’t raised rates, and it’s something a Fed official hinted a day earlier could happen.

After that, traders are split on whether the Fed will follow up with another rate hike at its next meeting in July. This is key because high rates help reduce inflation by slowing the economy and hurting stock prices and other investments.

Tech and other high-growth stocks tend to be the hardest hit by rising rates, and several Big Tech companies were leading the way higher on Wall Street.

Apple, Amazon and Meta Platforms are all up at least 1.5%, and their moves carry extra weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes as they are among the most valuable on Wall Street.

So far, the economy has held up despite a long list of worries due to a still strong job market and resilient consumer spending. But reports from several retailers show shoppers are feeling more pressure, at all income levels.

Dollar General fell 19.7% after reporting weaker earnings and revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected. He said the economic environment was tougher than expected and cut his financial forecast for the full year. It tends to cater to low-income households.

Macys, which also owns Bloomingdales stores, fell 1% after reduced expectations for the year and lagged sales and earnings in the first quarter. He said buyers started pulling back from March. This trend seems to be plaguing retailers across the spectrum.

Nordstrom rose 1.8% after reporting a surprise last quarter profit. But he also said his customers, who include many high-income households, were also feeling pressure.

With the high-end client, I guess we’d say they’re pretty resilient, but they’re also cautious, CEO Erik Nordstrom told analysts on a conference call Wednesday night. And really saw this at all levels, this caution.

Some of the excitement surrounding the Wall Street frenzy around artificial intelligence also cooled.

C3.ai gave a revenue forecast for the coming fiscal year that failed to impress Wall Street the way Nvidias did last week. C3.ai said it expects to earn between $295 million and $320 million, compared to around $317 million expected by analysts.

C3.ai fell 11.4%, although it was still up over 210% so far this year. Nvidia rose 4.6%.

Hormel Foods gained 5% after reporting higher-than-expected earnings for the last quarter. Its brands include Skippy Meats, Spam and Applegate.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.61% from 3.65% on Wednesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans that affect the strength of the economy.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.36% from 4.40%.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.