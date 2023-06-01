Thailand Stock Exchange Leverages Nasdaq Technology for New Trading System





The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has launched a new trading system, alongside market data distribution and market monitoring systems, based on Nasdaq technology. The newly developed solution will support increased trading volumes and a range of investment products, while further improving market integrity. According to SET, all systems operate at full efficiency in accordance with international standards and best practices. This implementation is part of the ongoing development of the modern Thai capital market, which aims to promote economic growth and stability, as well as improve people’s living standards. On May 8, Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) inaugurated the new trading system, data distribution system and market monitoring system using technology developed in collaboration with Nasdaq. SET said the new systems have achieved a smooth transition, allowing for increased efficiency, faster order handling and support for a growing volume of transactions. The implementation of the new system is an upgrade of the main operating system which is the core of the Thai capital market, making it more efficient and flexible, ready to support the development of the capital market in the future, a said Pakorn Peetathawatchai, president of SET. This success will not be possible without all the parties involved consisting of regulatory entities, member companies, system developers and related entities who helped to support, develop and test the system continuously until the launch of this new system, another milestone for the development of the Thai Capital Market for future sustainable growth. This latest development follows the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) extending its technology partnership with the Nasdaq earlier this year to support its expansion into new markets. As part of this partnership, an agreement was reached to upgrade Nasdaqs X-stream INET technology. The DSE said this was to accommodate increased business activity on its platforms and facilitate the next stage of its expansion. The successful launch of a broad range of Nasdaq solutions reflects the benefits of an integrated approach to upgrading technology infrastructure and a clear strategy to meet changing market demands, said Roland Chai. , executive vice president and head of market technology at Nasdaq. Global financial markets are increasingly demanding resilient and robust technology that can withstand ever-increasing volatility and volume. Reliable and well-functioning markets are essential for inclusive growth and prosperity, and we are happy to support the continued development of SET, which serves the Asian market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetradenews.com/the-stock-exchange-of-thailand-leverages-nasdaq-technology-for-new-trading-system/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos