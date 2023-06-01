Wall Street futures point higher on debt deal, but some jolts in retail





Wall Street rose slightly early Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a debt ceiling and a package of budget cuts, averting a default crisis. Dow Jones Industrials futures were flat before the bell and the S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The hard-won compromise pleased only a few, but lawmakers deemed it better than the alternative, global economic upheaval. Far-right Republicans rejected the deal, but President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy assembled a bipartisan coalition to push through a strong 314-117 vote Wednesday night. More jobs data will end the week after a report on Wednesday showed employers posted 10.1 million job vacancies last month. The number of openings, up from 9.7 million in March and the most since January, surprised investors who fear the Federal Reserve will not suspend interest rate hikes as the labor market continues. to buzz. Later Thursday is the weekly jobless claims report, which tracks layoffs. On Friday, the Labor Department releases its monthly jobs report for May. The Fed attempted to combat persistently high inflation by raising interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and labor market. There were signs that it worked, but not to the extent that Fed officials had hoped. Still, there are signs of a slowdown in consumer spending. On Thursday, Macy’s lowered its expectations for the year after falling short in sales and earnings in the first quarter. He said buyers started pulling back from March. This trend seems to be plaguing retailers across the spectrum. Dollar General also announced dismal quarterly results. Shares of Macy’s and Dollar General plunged about 10%, dragging other retailers down with them. JP Morgan lowered its rating on Target to neutral on Thursday, citing a broader weakening in the consumer sector. Target stocks, down 17% in the past month, fell nearly 2% in premarket trading. A report on Thursday showed inflation in Europe had taken a positive turn, falling to 6.1%, although prices continued to squeeze buyers who are yet to see real relief in what they are paying for. food and other necessities. At noon, the German DAX jumped 1.1%, the French CAC 40 by 0.7% and the British FTSE 100 by 0.4%. In Asia, investor enthusiasm was dampened by worries about the Chinese economy after disappointing recent data on the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy and a key driver of regional growth. “Following recent disappointing economic data from China, real economy leveraged stocks are expected to underperform. Chinese GDP for the coming quarters,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to end at 31,148.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,110.80. The South Korean Kospi quickly lost its early gains to fall 0.3% to 2,569.17. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1% to 18,216.91, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,204.63. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 37 cents to $67.72 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, also fell 37 cents to $72.23 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar rose slightly to 139.59 Japanese yen from 139.29 yen. The euro fell from $1.0692 to $1.0710. Wall Street stocks pared losses on Tuesday afternoon but still finished lower after a Federal Reserve official hinted the central bank could hold rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% on Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite fell a similar amount and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%. Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland. Follow @ktar923

