Electric vehicle maker Lucid to raise $3 billion, mostly from Saudi PIF





May 31 (Reuters) – Lucid Group (LCID.O) has announced plans to raise around $3 billion through an equity offering, nearly two-thirds of which will come from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, sending shares of the luxury electric-vehicle maker down 9% after market hours. PIF, which owns more than 60% of the company, has agreed to buy 265.7 million shares in a private placement for about $1.8 billion, Lucid said, implying a price of about $6.80 per Lucid share, compared to the stock’s close on Wednesday of $7.76. The rest will come from a public offering of 173.5 million common shares. The additional funds are essential and come as the automaker, like its peers, grapples with mounting losses and tight cash reserves amid recession fears and a price war unleashed by the market leader Tesla Inc (TSLA.O). “The secondary offering will probably do well because there are a lot of ESG dollars looking for investment,” said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at fund management firm Navellier, which has made investments in electric vehicles. and related investments, but stayed away from Lucid. “That, along with the Saudi money, will ensure Lucid survives a few more years. discounts,” he said. said. Lucid’s cash and cash equivalents had fallen to $900 million at the end of the first quarter, from $1.74 billion in the prior quarter. Chief Financial Officer Sherry House had said the company had about $4.1 billion in cash, enough to fund the electric vehicle maker until at least the second quarter of next year. Luxury sedan maker Air cut its 2023 production forecast this month and reported lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue, with CEO Peter Rawlinson citing rising interest rates as a challenge for the market. Despite Lucid’s struggles, the Saudi PIF, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been a loyal investor in the automaker, with its stake currently standing at nearly $9 billion. The California-based electric vehicle maker is building its first overseas production plant in Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi government has agreed to buy up to 100,000 Lucid vehicles over the next decade. On Wednesday, Lucid, which is due to unveil its Gravity sport utility vehicle later this year ahead of its 2024 launch, said it plans to use the net proceeds from its offerings for general corporate purposes, including car expenses. capital and working capital. Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is acting as bookrunner for the public offering. The fundraiser was first reported by Bloomberg News. Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Muralikumar Anantharaman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

