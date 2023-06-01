First victory for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment





Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Wins First ATX Award

Shared first places in the categories Mid Cap (Flughafen Wien AG & Frequentis AG) and Journalist (Erste Group Bank AG & voestalpine AG)

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG and Flughafen Wien AG win two award categories (Vienna) Today, eleven companies were honored in the festive atmosphere of the Palais Niederösterreich. The occasion: the most important recognition of the Austrian capital market – the Prize of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The juries of independent experts awarded 13 prizes. The juries were composed of experts from ÖVFA (ATX, Mid Cap and Corporate Bond Awards), financial journalists coordinated by APA-Finance (Journalist Award) and the VÖNIX Advisory Board (Sustainability Award). “Once a year, the Austrian capital market community honors the companies that shine brightest in the stock market spotlight. As leading companies and stocks with strong dividends, they attract the attention of investors around the world,” said Christoph Boschan in his opening speech. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG has achieved a first victory this year: after three third places in the ATX category in 2011, 2012 and 2017 and another third place in 2020 (journalist award), the company has managed to hit hard in the premium category. The jury based its decision on compelling financial reporting, investor relations, corporate strategy and positioning, and corporate governance. Additionally, market-related factors such as better performance in 2022 and relative liquidity tipped the scales. Gerald Grohmann, CEO of SBO: “The year 2022 was marked by both strong market dynamics and customer demand. Thanks to solid communication work and professional placement in the capital market, we We were able to achieve great visibility for our company.We are very satisfied with this award, which is also proof that the Vienna Stock Exchange is an excellent trading place for an international company like SBO.I would like to thank the team of the Vienna Stock Exchange, but also my dedicated team, with whom we are constantly pursuing our successful path towards Strategy 2030.” AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG won two major awards. The jurors not only awarded AT&S AG the Corporate Bond Prize, but also ranked the company first in the VÖNIX Sustainability Prize (Consumer category). In addition to AT&S AG, Lenzing AG (Industry) and BKS Bank AG (Finance) were also recognized for their commitment to sustainability. In his speech, Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner underlined the economic importance of the capital market for the creation of well-being in the country: “Award-winning companies are Austria’s growth engines. They create prosperity, innovation and the basis for Austria’s future success as a competitive business position in the international market.” Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Vienna Stock Exchange and CEO of Wienerberger AG, also emphasizes the essential role of the stock exchange: “The challenges of climate change and the resulting necessary transformation of the economy can only be met ‘with a strong capital market.’ At the Vienna Stock Exchange Award, nuances often decide the ranking, as the awards in the “Mid Cap” and “Journalists” categories showed. Flughafen Wien AG and Frequentis AG (Mid Cap) as well as Erste Group Bank AG and voestalpine AG (Journalists) share first place. Erste Group – leading for the fourth consecutive time – and voestalpine maintained their dominance in the journalist category thanks to professional media work. Both were nominated by the APA-Finance jury for the eighth time. Flughafen Wien AG achieved its fourth success in the Mid Cap category, Frequentis AG defended its top position for the second time. Overview of categories and winners ATX Reward 1st place: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

2nd place: Do & Co SA

3rd place: OMV AG Mid Cap Reward 1st place: Flughafen Wien AG

SA frequent

3rd place: Addiko Bank SA VÖNIX Sustainability Award Finance: BKS Bank AG

Consumer: AT&S SA

Manufacturers: Lenzing AG Journalist’s Award 1st place: Erste Group Bank AG

voestalpine AG

3rd place: Flughafen Wien AG Corporate Bond-Preis AT&S AG

