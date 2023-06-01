Business
Wall Street rises on hopes of a pause in rate hikes – Hartford Courant
By STAN CHOE (AP Business Writer)
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rose on Thursday on hopes the Federal Reserve could soon ease its interest rate hikes.
The S&P 500 rebounded 1% after a series of reports painted the picture of a divided US economy. The labor market remains strong, but manufacturing is weakening and retailers are seeing buyers under pressure. All in all, investors saw the data pushing the Fed not to raise rates at its meeting in two weeks, which would be the first time it had happened in over a year.
The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 1.3% jump. It’s full of tech companies and other high-growth stocks that tend to benefit the most from lower rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 153 points, or 0.5%.
A bright spot for the market came on Wednesday night when the House of Representatives approved a deal to prevent a potentially catastrophic default on US government debt. But that was what Wall Street expected, and only a mistake in the deal before it was signed by President Joe Biden would likely cause big waves for stocks.
Investors are more worried about whether the economy will slip into a recession before inflation recedes enough to convince the Federal Reserve to ease interest rates.
Thursday’s reports gave a clouded view. One said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, while another suggested employers raised payrolls last month more than expected.
This is good news for workers and the economy in general, which is slowing down under the weight of much higher interest rates. But a strong labor market could also keep pressure on inflation, pushing the Fed to keep rates high.
On the other hand, manufacturing continues to be hit hard, in part by higher interest rates. A report from the Institute for Supply Management indicates that manufacturing fell for a seventh consecutive month in May. The contraction was worse than the previous month and than economists expected.
Following the reports, traders were heavily betting on the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks. It’s something a Fed official hinted at a day earlier, although Fed Governor Philip Jefferson also said it wouldn’t necessarily mean the end of the hikes.
After that, traders are split on whether the Fed will follow up with another rate hike at its next meeting in July. This is essential, as high rates help reduce inflation by slowing the economy and lowering the prices of stocks and other investments.
Tech and other high-growth stocks tend to be the hardest hit by rising rates, and hopes of a pause in the bulls had several Big Tech companies top of mind on Wall Street.
Apple, Microsoft and Amazon all rose at least 1.3%. Their moves carry extra weight on the S&P 500 as they are among the most valuable on Wall Street.
A report on Friday could further sway the Fed and its chairman, Jerome Powell. This is the US government’s comprehensive labor market report.
As long as Wall Street is hopeful the end of rate hikes is near, it can get ahead, said IG North America CEO JJ Kinahan.
“The market has been like a spoiled child,” he said. “Every six weeks he stamps his foot and says, ‘Not this time!’ And every time Powell says, “We’re going to keep doing this,” and the market says, “I can’t believe they did that.”
So far, the economy has held up despite a long list of worries due to a still strong job market and resilient consumer spending. But reports from several retailers suggest shoppers are feeling more pressure.
Dollar General fell 19.5% after reporting weaker earnings and revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected. He said the economic environment was tougher than expected and cut his financial forecast for the full year. It tends to cater to low-income households.
Macy’s, which also owns Bloomingdale’s stores, rose 1.2% after reporting better-than-expected profit but weaker-than-expected revenue. He also lowered expectations for the year and said buyers started pulling back from March.
Some of the enthusiasm surrounding Wall Street’s recent frenzy over artificial intelligence has also cooled.
C3.ai gave a revenue forecast for the coming fiscal year that failed to wow Wall Street the way Nvidia did last week. C3.ai fell 13.2%, although it is still up 210% so far this year. Nvidia rose 5.1%.
Hormel Foods also gained, which rose 5.1% after reporting a better-than-expected profit for the last quarter. Its brands include Skippy Meats, Spam and Applegate.
In total, the S&P 500 rose 41.19 points to 4,221.02. The Dow gained 153.30 to 33,061.57 and the Nasdaq jumped 165.70 to 13,100.98
In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.59% from 3.65% on Wednesday evening. It helps set mortgage and other loan rates that affect the strength of the economy.
The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.32% from 4.40%.
—
AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.courant.com/2023/06/01/stock-market-today-wall-street-rises-with-hopes-for-pause-to-rate-hikes/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- june | 2023 | Go to Bollywood
- IDP Fantasy Football: Rankings and Levels of Defense | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
- A Sneak Peek At Lilly Pulitzers Collaborative Men’s Golf Collection With Southern Tide | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags
- Wall Street rises on hopes of a pause in rate hikes – Hartford Courant
- TotalEnergies sells ‘most’ of CVC assets to Aster
- 4,000-year-old DNA is earliest evidence of British plague | Smart News
- Former President Donald Trump comes after DeSantis on Iowa campaign trail
- Boris Johnson’s messages are just the start: the government is run on WhatsApp | Mary Le Conte
- Motorsport UK joins the LGBTQ+ racing community during Pride Month.
- ‘A dynamic force’: Paul Hastings hires Latham Entertainment frontman
- Maryland Expands Digital Licensing, Becomes First State to Offer Digital Licensing in Google Wallet
- Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slams PM Modi, says if he will return to power in 2024