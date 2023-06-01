Wall Street rises on hopes of a pause in rate hikes – Hartford Courant

By STAN CHOE (AP Business Writer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rose on Thursday on hopes the Federal Reserve could soon ease its interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 rebounded 1% after a series of reports painted the picture of a divided US economy. The labor market remains strong, but manufacturing is weakening and retailers are seeing buyers under pressure. All in all, investors saw the data pushing the Fed not to raise rates at its meeting in two weeks, which would be the first time it had happened in over a year.

The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 1.3% jump. It’s full of tech companies and other high-growth stocks that tend to benefit the most from lower rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 153 points, or 0.5%.

A bright spot for the market came on Wednesday night when the House of Representatives approved a deal to prevent a potentially catastrophic default on US government debt. But that was what Wall Street expected, and only a mistake in the deal before it was signed by President Joe Biden would likely cause big waves for stocks.

Investors are more worried about whether the economy will slip into a recession before inflation recedes enough to convince the Federal Reserve to ease interest rates.

Thursday’s reports gave a clouded view. One said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, while another suggested employers raised payrolls last month more than expected.

This is good news for workers and the economy in general, which is slowing down under the weight of much higher interest rates. But a strong labor market could also keep pressure on inflation, pushing the Fed to keep rates high.

On the other hand, manufacturing continues to be hit hard, in part by higher interest rates. A report from the Institute for Supply Management indicates that manufacturing fell for a seventh consecutive month in May. The contraction was worse than the previous month and than economists expected.

Following the reports, traders were heavily betting on the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks. It’s something a Fed official hinted at a day earlier, although Fed Governor Philip Jefferson also said it wouldn’t necessarily mean the end of the hikes.

After that, traders are split on whether the Fed will follow up with another rate hike at its next meeting in July. This is essential, as high rates help reduce inflation by slowing the economy and lowering the prices of stocks and other investments.

Tech and other high-growth stocks tend to be the hardest hit by rising rates, and hopes of a pause in the bulls had several Big Tech companies top of mind on Wall Street.

Apple, Microsoft and Amazon all rose at least 1.3%. Their moves carry extra weight on the S&P 500 as they are among the most valuable on Wall Street.

A report on Friday could further sway the Fed and its chairman, Jerome Powell. This is the US government’s comprehensive labor market report.

As long as Wall Street is hopeful the end of rate hikes is near, it can get ahead, said IG North America CEO JJ Kinahan.

“The market has been like a spoiled child,” he said. “Every six weeks he stamps his foot and says, ‘Not this time!’ And every time Powell says, “We’re going to keep doing this,” and the market says, “I can’t believe they did that.”

So far, the economy has held up despite a long list of worries due to a still strong job market and resilient consumer spending. But reports from several retailers suggest shoppers are feeling more pressure.

Dollar General fell 19.5% after reporting weaker earnings and revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected. He said the economic environment was tougher than expected and cut his financial forecast for the full year. It tends to cater to low-income households.

Macy’s, which also owns Bloomingdale’s stores, rose 1.2% after reporting better-than-expected profit but weaker-than-expected revenue. He also lowered expectations for the year and said buyers started pulling back from March.

Some of the enthusiasm surrounding Wall Street’s recent frenzy over artificial intelligence has also cooled.

C3.ai gave a revenue forecast for the coming fiscal year that failed to wow Wall Street the way Nvidia did last week. C3.ai fell 13.2%, although it is still up 210% so far this year. Nvidia rose 5.1%.

Hormel Foods also gained, which rose 5.1% after reporting a better-than-expected profit for the last quarter. Its brands include Skippy Meats, Spam and Applegate.

In total, the S&P 500 rose 41.19 points to 4,221.02. The Dow gained 153.30 to 33,061.57 and the Nasdaq jumped 165.70 to 13,100.98

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.59% from 3.65% on Wednesday evening. It helps set mortgage and other loan rates that affect the strength of the economy.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.32% from 4.40%.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.