The biggest news released on Wednesday was that two FOMC members were arguing for no hike in June. This language and this timing are no accident. After 500 basis points from 10 consecutive hikes, the effective federal funds rate is at 5.08%:

Note, Core PCE, the inflation gauge favored by the Fed is below 5%. Historically, this is when the Fed stops climbing (FFR higher than the inflation rate).

This would give them time to collect more data and determine if future hikes would be needed or if they would be able to turn the jump into a break. On Wednesday evening, WSJ Fed Whisperer Nick Timiraos confirmed the position.

As we have been indicating since January on our podcast|videocast(s), the key months for inflation were going to be May, June and July. This is when inflation would drop a precipice due to the base effects of owner-equivalent rents (significant weight in the CPI) and the twelve-month lag on leases. It wouldn’t surprise us to see a 3 handle on the next draw. We receive the first of these numbers (May) on Tuesday, June 13. The Fed makes its rate decision on Wednesday, June 14.

Even European inflation is starting to subside:

-The euro zone’s headline annual inflation rate fell to 6.1% in May from 7% in April, below the 6.3% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

– Core inflation, closely watched by the European Central Bank, fell to 5.3% from 5.6%.

The annual figures are decreasing at all levels:

-Germany fell from 7.2% to 6.1%.

-Spain went from 4.1% to 3.2%.

-France went from 6.9% to 6%.

Fed Governor Jefferson wanted to be explicit that a jump was not a pause, but as inflation numbers rise, we believe the June jump will actually become a pause until ‘at the end of the year.

The market responded sympathetically to the words of Harker and Jefferson’s comments and the odds of a June rally immediately reversed:

We are on the cusp of radical change, and the fallout will be significant. We expect to see two significant changes in the coming months following the end of the Fed:

1) The dollar will resume its downtrend after a safe haven bid at the debt ceiling in recent weeks.

The asset classes most directly impacted by this development will be the groups that were left behind in the recent recovery:

a) Emerging markets and China will resume the upward trend started in October. China trades inversely to the USD and has the highest weighting in emerging market indices.

b) Biotech will accelerate its slow recovery from last May’s low as risk returns to the market.

c) Any multinational company with overseas revenue will noticeably increase its profits as the USD weakens. Roughly 40% of S&P 500 revenue is generated outside of the United States. For example, Intel (INTC) derives about 82% of its revenue from outside the United States. 3M (MMM) derives approximately 49% of its revenue from outside USVF Corp (VFC) derives approximately 45% of its revenue from outside the United States Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) derives approximately 45% of its revenue from outside the United States Baxter International (BAX) derives approximately 45% of its revenue from outside the United States

2) Long-term Treasuries will start bidding after a few weeks of massive issuance following the debt deal:

Interest rate sensitive sectors will receive an offer:

a) REITs are left for dead. As the long end of the curve gets bid on and rates fall, you’ll see this band start to rally.

b) BANKS will start receiving offers again as their portfolio and loan book improves, reducing the need to raise capital. Funding costs will begin to moderate as deposit rates become more competitive with alternatives.

c) Small caps will get a bid as banks begin to recover. They have been a big laggard this year.

Now let’s move on to the more short-term view of the general market:

In this week’s AAII sentiment survey results, the percentage bullish rose to 29.1% from 27.4% the previous week. The bearish percentage went from 39.7% to 36.8%. The retail investor is still fearful.

The CNN Fear and Greed went from 61 last week to 61 this week. The feeling slowly thaws.

And finally, the NAAIM (National Association of Active Investment Managers Index) climbed to 65.51% this week from 59% equity exposure last week.

