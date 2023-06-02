Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,672.25, up 100.01): Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 1.34%, to $38.54 on 11.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 92 cents, or 1.93%, to $48.71 on 8.1 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 10 cents, or 0.40%, to $25.25 on 6.3 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 16 cents, or 0.13%, to $121.59 on 4.6 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Up 44 cents, or 0.57%, to $77.28 on 3.7 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 88 cents, or 1.67%, to $53.72 on 3.7 million shares. Companies in the news: BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO). Vehicles. Down $1.38, or 1.43%, at $95.13. BRP Inc. saw strong Sea-Doo and off-road vehicle sales push total profits up 28% year-over-year in its latest quarter, beating expectations. The Ski-Doo maker increased its revenue by more than a third to $2.43 billion in the three months ended April 30 from a year earlier. In a call with analysts on Thursday, BRP chief executive Jos Boisjoli said the company has outpaced the North American powersports industry thanks to consumer demand that has been shaken but not shattered. by inflation and rising interest rates. Air Canada. (TSX: AC). Transportation. Up 28 cents, or 1.31%, to $21.71. Air Canada said its communications system had started to stabilize after experiencing technical issues on Thursday morning, but travelers are still expected to deal with delays and cancellations before it is fully operational again. The Montreal-based airline has advised travelers to check the status of their flights online amid delays caused by a computer glitch for the second time in a week. A total of 227 Air Canada flights, or 43% of the airline’s planned load, were delayed Thursday, along with 34 cancellations, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Energy. Up $1.62, or 2.83%, to $58.78. Precision Drilling Corp. said wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia had a modest impact on its operations and expects drilling activity in the second quarter to average about 42 rigs in the region, or an increase of 14% over the previous year. Wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia have forced oil and gas companies to halt production due to the dangers facing their operations due to hot and dry conditions. Precision said it has 46 active rigs in Canada right now, but expects to have more than 60 active rigs by the end of the month as it emerges from the lows of the spring breakup season. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on June 1, 2023. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.townandcountrytoday.com/national-business/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-7085734 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos