Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly rise after House approves debt ceiling deal

TOKYO (AP) Asian benchmarks were mostly higher on Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a debt ceiling and a package of budget cuts, averting a default crisis.

But enthusiasm was dampened by worries about China’s economy after disappointing recent data on a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy and a key driver of regional growth.

“Following recent disappointing economic data from China, real economy leveraged stocks are expected to underperform. Chinese GDP for the coming quarters,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% in morning trade to 30,976.43. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,109.40. The South Korean Kospi quickly lost its early gains to fall 0.4% to 2,567.86. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.8% to 18,381.63, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,216.86.

If the debt deal also passes the Senate, government checks will continue to flow to Social Security recipients, veterans and others and prevent financial upheaval at home and abroad, before Monday’s deadline, when the Treasury said the United States would be short. money to pay his debts.

Wall Street fell as stocks tumbled around the world on Wednesday on worries about the strength of the global economy and inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 25.69, or 0.6%, to 4,179.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.51, or 0.4%, to 32,908.27, and the Nasdaq composite lost 82.14, or 0.6%, to 12,935.29.

Wall Street has been able to hold up fairly well recently, thanks in large part to gains from a handful of tech companies and others that have been carried away by the buzz around artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 managed to end May with a modest gain.

But some air escaped from these big winners on Wednesday. Nvidia, whose chips are helping fuel the rise of AI, fell 5.7% in its first tumble since giving a monster forecast last week for upcoming sales.

Wall Street stocks pared losses in the afternoon after a Federal Reserve official hinted that the central bank could hold rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks.

Indeed, skipping a rate hike at an upcoming meeting would allow the Committee to see more data before making decisions on the extent of further policy firming, Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said in a statement. a speech.

But he said the Fed could raise rates yet again at a later meeting.

Concerns grew about an economic slowdown under the weight of much higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve has raised rates at a breakneck pace since the start of 2022 in hopes of bringing inflation under control. But high rates work by hurting the economy and hitting investment prices.

We see this as a race to the bottom between inflation and economic activity, said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust.

Either inflation must fall to return to the Fed’s target, which would allow it to cut interest rates, or the economy will fall into recession. Roth said the economy and inflation have remained strong for longer than he expected: it’s a very slow race to the bottom.

Other smaller parts of the economy have suffered much more in the face of higher rates. A report released Wednesday morning suggested manufacturing in the Chicago area is contracting far more than economists feared.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.62% from 3.70% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans that influence the housing market and other markets.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, fell to 4.39% from 4.46%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 37 cents to $68.46 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 88 cents to $72.66 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose slightly to 139.41 Japanese yen from 139.29 yen. The euro remained unchanged at $1.0692.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama